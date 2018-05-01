Ramon Ayala’s Children & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Thanks to a strange glitch in Google’s algorithm, many people wrongly believed that Daddy Yankee is the son of the famous Mexican musician Ramón Ayala. When you search for Daddy Yankee on Google, you might see a column that lists the wrong Ramón Ayala as his father. (Read more about Daddy Yankee’s parents in Heavy’s story here.) But the famous King of the Accordion is not Daddy Yankee’s father, but he does have four children of his own. So who are Ramón Ayala’s children? Here is everything you need to know about his kids and family.

1. Ramon Ayala Has Four Children & Has Been Married to Linda for More than 30 Years

According to Texas Monthly, the famous Ramón Ayala has four children. He’s been happily married for more than three decades to Linda Ayala. They live in Hidalgo, Texas, and their home is on the city’s annual Illuminated Christmas Parade that kicks of a month-long Festival of Lights, Winter Texan Times reported. They always decorate their home beautifully every year, and their children live on the same street. Linda said that people often come to their front gate, asking about their lights.

Every Christmas, Ramón and Linda and their children who live on the same street partner with the city of Hidalgo and Hermes Music to host a Posada for low-income children, Winter Texan Times reported. As many as 10,000 children get a Christmas present around December 20 every year.

(Note: Ramón Ayala should not be confused with another Ramon Ayala, also from Hidalgo, Texas, who lives in the Rio Grande Valley and also plays the accordion in Conjunto style. This other Ramon Ayala’s father is Pedro Ayala.)

2. One of His Sons Is Musician Ramon Ayala Jr.

The famous Ayala’s four children include the musician Ramón Ayala Jr. who was born in 1969 in Alice, Texas. In 1987, Ayala Jr. produced his first album. He’s known for the song “Cuanto me Cuesta.” Other popular songs of his include “But This Time I Cried,” “Do Not Talk to Me About Ella,” “Of Course I Love You,” and more. Ayala Jr. has also been a member of his father’s band, Los Bravos del Norte, since the 1980s.

3. His Daughter, Yesenia Ayala, Was Elected to the Hidalgo School Board

Yesenia Ayala is also one of Ramón Ayala’s children. In 2012, she ran to be on the Hidalgo school board and won. When Yesenia ran for the school board seat, her father played at a political rally, encouraging voters to support his daughter.

About the concert, Yesenia said: “Basically, what can I say. He’s my dad.”

4. Ramon Ayala’s Brothers, Fidencio Ayala and Joe Luis Ayala, Also Perform with Ramon

Fidencio Ayala, Ramón’s brother, performs with his brother and has his own band called The Norteno Group, Los Satelites de Fidencio Ayala.

Jose Luis Ayala originally performed with Los Satelites before joining Ramón’s Los Bravos Del Norte in the late 1970s as the drummer.

5. Daddy Yankee’s Father Is Also Named Ramon Ayala, But He’s From Puerto Rico

According to Daddy Yankee’s biography, he was born to Ramón Ayala and Rosa Rodriguez on February 3, 1977 in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. His father was a bongosero (salsa percussionist) and his mother was also related to numerous musicians. He was raised in the Villa Kennedy housing projects in Puerto Rico, not in Mexico. Daddy Yankee has two brothers and no sisters. His given name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez (named after his dad.)

The famous musician Ramón Ayala was born in 1945 and has spent his entire life creating norteño music. His first accordion was a gift from his father, Ramón Covarruvias (different publications spell his last name with slight variations.) In 1959, his family emigrated to a town in Tamaulipas, Mexico, where Ramón worked in the cotton fields. In 1963, the song Ya No Llores gained notoriety for Ramón Ayala and Cornelio Reyna. In 1971, the duet broke up and Ramón Ayala began his new career, eventually forming Los Bravos Del Norte. Ramón Ayala has won many Grammys and had record sales.