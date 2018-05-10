‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4: Is the Show Renewed for 70 Episodes?

It looks like Adult Swim has just renewed Rick and Morty. Justin Roiland shared a tweet today that has left a lot of fans cautiously excited and although it hasn’t been spelled out, we can’t imagine another interpretation. We’ve been waiting for news on whether Rick and Morty has been renewed yet, after rumors that the show might have been canceled. (But we never believed those rumors, because Rick and Morty is just far too popular.) Now, Justin Roiland just shared a tweet that mentions 70 episodes, and fans are wondering if this is the good news they’ve been waiting to hear. Heavy already has a request in with Adult Swim for confirmation about what this tweet means but it’s safe to say that the show likely has been renewed.

More Rick and Morty coming. Looking forward to all the tweets asking where it is! #theydrawingit pic.twitter.com/KZild3B9rP — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) May 10, 2018

Dan Harmon’s video is also indicating the same thing:

It’s appears that Roiland’s tweet is referring to new episodes of Rick and Morty on Adult Swim. His tweet reads: “More Rick and Morty coming. Looking forward to all the tweets asking where it is! #theydrawingit.” It really sounds like he’s referring to all new episodes that they are currently drawing, and he’s looking forward to hearing fans ask where Season 4 is. We’re just waiting on confirmation from Adult Swim. (By the way: 70 new episodes would put the show at more than 100 episodes, which would allow for syndication. So that’s likely where all this is going.)

In fact, Den of Geek has gone with this interpretation, saying definitively that the show is renewed. Den of Geek is saying this could mean seven more seasons of 10 episodes each, but we’re hoping for longer seasons. Dan Harmon himself has said that he hopes he can make seasons that are longer than 10 episodes in the future.

When could we see Season 4? It actually might not take too long to get at least a few new Rick and Morty episodes ready, and it’s possible that if the show was renewed, they really are drawing new episodes right now. The finale for Season 3 that we saw might not have even been the originally intended finale, since Harmon had wanted to make closer to 14 episodes rather than 10. This means that when it comes to Season 4, the Rick and Morty creative team already has access to a lot of ideas, thanks to the creative process that brought us Season 3. Throughout the creation of Season 3, some story ideas for episodes would end up evolving into completely different plots once they were finished, he told EW. For example, the Mad Max episode was originally supposed to be an episode where they entered the universe of a book that Jerry wrote. The episode morphed into something so different that they could still do the original idea if they wanted.

Harmon told EW: “But we don’t back off on stuff so much as we say ‘maybe later’ and move on. We have a pretty hefty shoebox from season 3 of ideas that are ready to go. Some are fully written, in fact.”

Other sources later said that they hadn’t started writing Season 4 yet. In an interview with The Detroit Cast, writer Ryan Ridley said: “I know how long this show takes to write, let alone animate. I’d be surprised if there was a fourth season on the air anytime sooner than 2019… late 2019.”

But maybe they’ll surprise us with a Christmas episode at the end of 2018, like Mr. Poopybutthole hinted after the Season 3 finale. (Personally, I’m hoping we get an episode sooner than that, but that’s just because of how much I love this show.)

Adult Swim’s DVD and Blu-ray for Rick and Morty Season 3 will be released on May 15. They sent Heavy an advanced copy, and we have to say that it’s pretty amazing. They also sent us a Pickle Rick’s Jar that will be available soon. Stay tuned for a review, because this Pickle Rick’s Jar is something else.

This is a developing story. We will add more details when Adult Swim contacts us or when the creators offer more details about what is happening. Do you think Roiland’s tweet means that new episodes will be released soon? Let us know in the comments below.