‘Riverdale’ Season 2 Finale Live Stream: How to Watch Online Tonight for Free

Tonight is the Season 2 finale of Riverdale. Although fans have been excited to see how this season’s mysteries resolve, including learning (we hope) who is the second Black Hood, fans are also sad to see the show go. It’s going to be a long time until Season 3. Tonight’s episode airs at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. Here’s how you can live stream the episode online tonight for free, or watch it online later tomorrow.

How to Watch the Riverdale Season 2 Finale Online

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch The CW live on your computer, phone or on another streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s finale for free if you’re in a select market:

FuboTV: The CW (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

DirecTV Now: The CW (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

The CW: If you have a cable subscription, you can also watch the episodes on The CW’s website itself here. Sometimes the episodes are streamed live, but typically you have to wait until at least 11 p.m. Pacific, or even the next day, to watch them on The CW’s website or on The CW’s app. Viewers have also mentioned that sometimes they don’t need to provide login info to watch on The CW’s website, but this isn’t guaranteed. However, it’s certainly worth a try.

Preparing for Tonight’s Episode

The official synopsis for the finale reads: “With Fred trailing in the polls, Archie steps in to help; Veronica stays one step ahead after uncovering Hiram’s latest scheme; Cheryl finalizes her emancipation from her mother; FP makes a surprising announcement to Jughead and the Serpents.” This is episode 22 of Season 2. The episode is titled “Chapter Thirty-Four: Judgment Night.”

After the shocking death in the Carrie musical episode and the cliffhanger about Jughead last week, we’re not sure what to expect tonight. There have been some hints online that the finale might have feature another character death, and fans are worried about what that might mean. But most fans don’t believe that Jughead is dead, despite how terrible he looked when FP carried him out of the woods.

Fans are hoping that at the very least, the identity of the second Black Hood will be revealed. Last week, we learned that Betty’s dad is the original Black Hood who shot Archie’s dad. But he’s not the only one. A Black Hood copycat showed up at Archie’s home while Betty’s dad was confessing his crimes to his family. So someone out there is mimicking the horror that has been plaguing Riverdale. There are a lot of fan theories about the second Black Hood, ranging from Chic still being alive to Hal having a twin (as runs in the Blossom bloodline) to Cheryl’s dad still being alive.