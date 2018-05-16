‘Riverdale’ Season 2 Finale: What Time & Channel Is It On Tonight?

Tonight is the Season 2 finale of Riverdale. The season has had its fair share of ups and downs, but fans are saddened to be saying goodbye. After the shocking death in the Carrie musical episode and the cliffhanger about Jughead last week, we’re not sure what to expect tonight. There have been some hints online that the finale might have feature another character death, and fans are worried about what that might mean. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Riverdale tonight.

AIR DATE & TIME: The Riverdale finale episode airs tonight, Wednesday May 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central) for an hour. (No, fans won’t get to enjoy an extra-long episode for the finale. Riverdale episodes typically last exactly an hour.) If you miss the episode, you can watch it later on The CW’s website or app. Or visit Heavy’s story here for more details about watching a live stream.

TV CHANNEL FOR RIVERDALE: To find out what channel Riverdale is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel The CW is on for you.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: The official synopsis for the episode reads: “With Fred trailing in the polls, Archie steps in to help; Veronica stays one step ahead after uncovering Hiram’s latest scheme; Cheryl finalizes her emancipation from her mother; FP makes a surprising announcement to Jughead and the Serpents.” This is episode 22 of Season 2. The episode is titled “Chapter Thirty-Four: Judgment Night.”

Fans are hoping that at the very least, the identity of the second Black Hood will be revealed. Last week, we learned that Betty’s dad is the original Black Hood who shot Archie’s dad. But he’s not the only one. A Black Hood copycat showed up at Archie’s home while Betty’s dad was confessing his crimes to his family. So someone out there is mimicking the horror that has been plaguing Riverdale. There are a lot of fan theories about the second Black Hood, ranging from Chic still being alive to Hal having a twin (as runs in the Blossom bloodline) to Cheryl’s dad still being alive.

Most fans don’t believe that Jughead is dead, despite how terrible he looked when FP carried him out of the woods. But fans are wondering how this whole Ghoulies issues is going to be resolved without more bloodshed. In addition, the preview for the finale showed a glimpse of a graveside again, which is worrying fans. Who else might die tonight? It really could be anyone, possibly another victim of the Black Hood wannabe.