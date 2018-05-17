‘Riverdale’ Season 3: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight is the Season 2 finale of Riverdale and, sadly, we will have to wait quite a few months to find out what happens next. It’s been a roller-coaster ride for fans this season, with fans thinking the Black Hood was caught only to discover there were two Black Hoods. Then we had all the drama with Cheryl and her family, the unexpected deaths, and the strange adventures of Chic. We really can’t wait to find out what’s going to happen in Season 3. Sadly, fans are going to have to wait a while before they can watch the new season. Although an official date hasn’t yet been announced, it will likely be returning sometime in October.

Here’s what we know so far.

1. ‘Riverdale’ Was Renewed in April

I can't get enough of @CW_Riverdale so excited it was renewed for a third season 😁😁🤗🤗 can't wait for next week's episode 😮😮 #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/qFbuFFlmk0 — [TPWN]L4DY Marbles (@L4DY_Marbles) May 12, 2018

Although we don’t have an exact date yet for when Riverdale Season 3 will begin, we do know that the show has been renewed. The great news was announced just a month ago. Riverdale was renewed on The CW, along with all of their other returning series, plus Dynasty and Black Lightning.

Mark Pedowitz, CW President, said when Riverdale‘s renewal was announced: “By picking these 10 series up for next season, we have a terrific selection of programming to choose from when we set our fall schedule in May, with more still to come.” The CW did not announce at that time whether it was renewing its midseason series, but we now know that The 100, a midseason series, is also renewed.

2. ‘Riverdale’ Will Likely Return in the Fall, Probably in October

When I read how long I might have to wait for #Riverdale season 3! @CW_Riverdale pic.twitter.com/DLVCtfM0CA — Rachel Balmer (@ItsJustRachelB) May 14, 2018

Riverdale was renewed for the fall, so we’re likely going to see a premiere date around the same time as Season 2 premiered. For Season 1, Riverdale premiered on January 26, 2017. This season, Riverdale premiered on October 11, 2017, which is around the same time The CW’s other fall shows began. So it’s likely that The CW will choose to follow the pattern it set this year, premiering Riverdale in mid-October 2018 and then throwing in some pretty sizable hiatuses throughout the season so the finale would air in May. (Den of Geek has thrown in a prediction of October 10 for Riverdale‘s return.)

We also haven’t been told yet how many episodes will be in Season 3, but it will likely be comparable to the 22 episodes of Season 2.

3. Season 3 Will Begin Filming in July

Me wondering how many days, weeks, months or years we've to wait for season 3 #riverdale pic.twitter.com/uqvTrqvPrB — Amanda (@itslukesheart) May 16, 2018

Skeet Ulrich (F.P. Jones) confirmed at RiverCon that Season 3 will begin shooting in Vancouver in July. So stay tuned to your social media sites for some intriguing photos and clues about what the next big mystery will be.

Riverdale will have a season 3! Skeet just confirmed it at #RIVERCON, and they will start filming in July! pic.twitter.com/ZYCuuuGs1G — Daily Camila Mendes (@LatestCami) March 31, 2018

4. Two Characters Are Promoted to Series Regulars, and a Dangerous Situation Will Resume in the New Season

As far as what’s going to happen in Season 3, we’ve been given a few tantalizing hints. Vanessa Morgan (Toni Topaz) and Charles Melton (Reggie Mantle) have been promoted to series regulars for Season 3. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said about Morgan’s return: “Toni Topaz has been a break-out character for us since Jughead met her at Southside High – and that’s thanks to Vanessa Morgan’s fearless, winning performance,” adding, “We’re thrilled that the adventure of this fan-favourite will continue into season three. Long live Choni!”

Aguirre-Sacasa also had warm words about Melton’s promotion. “Charles stepped into the iconic role of Reggie this season and completely made it his own…he’s a terrific addition to the gang and in Season 3, we’ll be seeing A LOT more of him. All hail Mantle the Magnificent!”

Then there were the weird tweets from Cole Sprouse that led some people to believe Jughead might not return for Season 3. Do you believe that interpretation of the following tweets?

Why put actor, model, singer, dancer, writer, creator in your bio when you can just put unemployed? — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) May 1, 2018

Congrats to the amazing cast and crew of #riverdale for a season 3! — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) April 2, 2018

Based on other things Sprouse has said, he was likely just toying with fans. Elite Daily shared that during a press conference for the clothing line Bench, Sprouse said the following about Jughead’s future on Season 3: “The end of season two, without spoiling too much, leaves Jughead in a super precarious spot. He puts himself on a very public platform in the latter half of this season which has put a big target on his back. And he’s probably, more than any other character in the town, made the most enemies. Just enemy after enemy. So he’s in a very dangerous spot in the end of this season that’ll pick up in the beginning of the next season.” So unless Sprouse is talking about other characters dealing with the fallout Jughead leaves behind, we’ll likely see the character returning in Season 3.

Oh, and there was also this little tidbit about a possible newcomer to Season 3. Some fans believe this is a hint about Jughead’s mother:

From Rosewood to Riverdale. Someone joins season 3 #Riverdale

Can't share name yet. — PLL: The Perfectionists 💞 (@PLLPerfs) May 15, 2018

omAYGHAD SOMEONE FROM PLL IS JOINING RIVERDALE IN SEASON 3 IM- — ♡ (@sxmmrella) May 16, 2018

5. Fans Are Already Excited About Season 3

Fans are already making their excitement for Season 3 known on social media. Here are a few memes and tweets they’re sharing.

Riverdale is the cheesiest/weirdest tv series on Netflix and I constantly cringe while watching but you bet your ass I can’t wait for season 3 — Franky (@FrankyRobs) May 10, 2018

Bad news: last episode na sa Riverdale for season 2.

Good news: Season 3 ❤️❤️ — WENG (@wenythepooooh) May 16, 2018

Riverdale season 3: THERAPY FOR EVERYONE #riverdale — Rebecca Joubert (@beckabeckybex) May 10, 2018

If you think we didn’t have enough #Bughead…wait for season 3… #Riverdale — TeamBughead (@bughead_team) May 15, 2018

I’ll probs cry, need season 3 to come out already — Jordanne Cummings (@jord_cummings) May 16, 2018

Are you already ready for Season 3? Let us know in the comments below.