Ron Howard’s Dad on ‘Arrested Development’ Season 5: How Did He Die?

Ron Howard’s dad, Rance Howard, made a bittersweet appearance on Arrested Development Season 5. You may not realize when you see him that he passed away unexpectedly just a short after filming. This post has minor spoilers for Season 5 Episode 6 of Arrested Development.

Rance Howard appears on Episode 6 of Arrested Development Season 5. He appears with the rest of Ron Howard’s family, as George Michael attends a family get-together with Rebel Alley. But we don’t actually see Rance until Michael comes onto the scene and runs into him while Rance is watching the family on the security cameras. He says that keeping an eye on his son is a 24/7 job.

It’s bittersweet when you realize that Rance passed away in November 2017. Arrested Development Season 5 began filming in May 2017. Here are two photos from his appearance in Season 5:

Rance Howard died on November 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California, at the age of 89. He died unexpectedly from heart failure that was triggered by a West Nile virus infection. Ron Howard wrote for Variety: “The effects of West Nile Virus lead to a rapid decline and ultimately heart failure. He wrapped his final acting role and was stricken 36 hours later.”

They had just celebrated his birthday in January:

Celebrated 89 years of Rance Howard with family and friends this weekend. I love you forever, Granddad…

“His life was gentle; and the elements

So mixed in him, that Nature might stand up

And say to all the world, THIS WAS A MAN!” ― William Shakespeare, Julius Caesar pic.twitter.com/7ObXbvcQwW — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) February 13, 2018

Rance was a talented and well-known actor with a career that spanned more than 60 years. His 280 acting credits include Splash, Cocoon, Apollo 13, Cinderella Man, A Beautiful Mind, Frost/Nixon, Parenthood, Grey’s Anatomy, Seinfeld, Chinatown, and much more.

Ron shared a heartfelt tweet about his father after he passed:

Clint & I have been blessed to be Rance Howard’s sons. Today he passed at 89. He stood especially tall 4 his ability to balance ambition w/great personal integrity. A depression-era farm boy, his passion for acting changed the course of our family history. We love & miss U Dad. — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) November 25, 2017

Ron wrote: “Clint and I have been blessed to be Rance Howard’s sons. Today he passed at 89. He stood especially tall 4 his ability to balance ambition (with) great personal integrity. A depression-era farm boy, his passion for acting changed the course of our family history. We love & miss U Dad.”

Bryce also wrote a tweet in honor of her grandfather:

My grandfather, the patriarch of our family’s favorite poem, he could recite it from heart. I think I’ll do the same now. pic.twitter.com/48oxLsKXte — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) November 26, 2017

Here is a childhood photo of Ron, Clint, and Rance:

A great picture a friend shared with us. Brother Clint, me and our Dad Rance Howard on the set of #TheAndyGriffithShow pic.twitter.com/4VcWNVF4ce — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) November 27, 2017

Rance was also acknowledged during the Academy Awards in March:

So proud that #AcademyAwards acknowledged our patriarch #RanceHoward in its memorial segment pic.twitter.com/akVKfYxYWp — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) March 5, 2018

Another striking picture of Rance Howard:

I great picture of my late dad #RanceHoward from a western he acted in in the late 70s w/ French Director #ClaudeLelouch pic.twitter.com/IZOkbXV4qo — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) March 4, 2018

Rance Howard was an immensely talented man. It’s a blessing that we got to see him in Season 5 of Arrested Development.