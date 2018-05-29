Ron Howard’s Dad on ‘Arrested Development’ Season 5: How Did He Die?

Ron Howard’s dad, Rance Howard, made a bittersweet appearance on Arrested Development Season 5. You may not realize when you see him that he passed away unexpectedly just a short after filming. This post has minor spoilers for Season 5 Episode 6 of Arrested Development.
Rance Howard appears on Episode 6 of Arrested Development Season 5. He appears with the rest of Ron Howard’s family, as George Michael attends a family get-together with Rebel Alley. But we don’t actually see Rance until Michael comes onto the scene and runs into him while Rance is watching the family on the security cameras. He says that keeping an eye on his son is a 24/7 job.
It’s bittersweet when you realize that Rance passed away in November 2017. Arrested Development Season 5 began filming in May 2017. Here are two photos from his appearance in Season 5:
Rance Howard died on November 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California, at the age of 89. He died unexpectedly from heart failure that was triggered by a West Nile virus infection. Ron Howard wrote for Variety: “The effects of West Nile Virus lead to a rapid decline and ultimately heart failure. He wrapped his final acting role and was stricken 36 hours later.”
They had just celebrated his birthday in January:
Rance was a talented and well-known actor with a career that spanned more than 60 years. His 280 acting credits include Splash, Cocoon, Apollo 13, Cinderella Man, A Beautiful Mind, Frost/Nixon, Parenthood, Grey’s Anatomy, Seinfeld, Chinatown, and much more.
Ron shared a heartfelt tweet about his father after he passed:
Ron wrote: “Clint and I have been blessed to be Rance Howard’s sons. Today he passed at 89. He stood especially tall 4 his ability to balance ambition (with) great personal integrity. A depression-era farm boy, his passion for acting changed the course of our family history. We love & miss U Dad.”
Bryce also wrote a tweet in honor of her grandfather:
Here is a childhood photo of Ron, Clint, and Rance:
Rance was also acknowledged during the Academy Awards in March:
Another striking picture of Rance Howard:
Rance Howard was an immensely talented man. It’s a blessing that we got to see him in Season 5 of Arrested Development.
