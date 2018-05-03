Ronnie Magro and Jen Harley Break Up After Daughter’s Birth

When Ronnie Magro and Jen Harley engaged in a public, cutthroat Instagram fight, it was clear that the two were headed for a break up. So, Magro doesn’t need to worry anymore about what his girlfriend thinks of his actions on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation because the couple has split.

In addition to sounding off at each other on Instagram, Harley posted a video where Magro says to her, “Put your f—ing hands on me again,” he said. “I dare you. I f—ing dare you.” Magro then appeared to try to wrestle the phone out of Harley’s hand as she yelled for him to stop. Then, the live stream video ended, according to People.

But, before the video was posted, Magro and Harley engaged in an explosive social media attack on each other. Magro kicked it off by implying that Harley had kept sex videos of an ex. Magro wrote online, “Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter. Not all people can be saved when they are so far gone. All you can say you did ur best and keep it moving.” Magro then asked fans to vote a “yes” or “no” to this question: “If your significant other keeps sex videos of their ex, shouldn’t they show enough respect to delete them, esp after being in a new relationship for over a year? #GiveMeYourThoughts.” Harley ended up speaking out on Instagram, writing, “Can’t turn a coke head into a father! Yeahhh buddy.”

After the heated accusations, People reported that Magro wrote a public apology to Harley on Instagram, but later deleted it. The message stated, “I want to apologize for earlier to my fans, and especially @tater_tot_kitty. I acted on my gut and not rationally. I should’ve never acted in such a [manner]. My deepest [apologies].” Since the public fight and reported break up, Harley wrote on her Instagram, “My heart hurts.”

On April 2, 2018, Magro and Harley welcomed their daughter, as reported by E! News and her name is Ariana Sky Magro. The proud new daddy couldn’t help but to gush over his new baby on Instagram, recently writing, “So excited to be a #Father. Words can’t describe the feeling. You live your life not ever really knowing the meaning of true love until you have a child. True unconditional love. You love your Significant other, you love your family. I have to say I understand when everyone said you’ll understand “when you have a child of your own or when you become a parent” I know I have still tons to learn but I’m excited for this new journey & chapter In My Life with my beautiful girlfriend & my Daughter.”

During the premiere episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Ronnie Ortiz Magro revealed that he was expecting his first child, a daughter, with girlfriend Jen Harley. On the show, Magro told co-star DJ Pauly D that, “It’s not the most ideal situation, but what is? I’ll always be a shitty husband, I’ll always be a shitty boyfriend, but I’ll never be a shitty father.” While filming, Magro appears to cross the line with a woman named Antonia, who the gang meet at a local club. She hails from France and the roommates nickname her “French Fry”.

Though it appeared that Magro cheated on his girlfriend with “French Fry”, he said to Us Weekly that, “You get put in that house and you get put in certain predicaments where, you know, we’re 10 years in, so you have to do what you have to do to make sure that you get back on TV. It’s like, do you want to see people go home and go to sleep? Or do you want to see people go home and do what they have to do? And that’s the point that you get to — you’ll see at the end, I don’t do what you think I do.” He also told Us Weekly that girlfriend Harley was well aware of the environment on the show before he began filming.

According to Harley, after the Instagram fight went down, clearly she was not okay with what she saw from Magro’s behavior on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Us Weekly reported that Harley said, “He wants to act fake on the show and like I’m some random he knocked up lol he was trying to get me pregnant. And then cheats on me while I’m preg on TV and then leaves me with a newborn baby lol baby daddy of the year award goes to @realronniemagro.”

Magro does not have the best track record when it comes to being faithful in relationships. He was shown on the original Jersey Shore cheating on ex Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. Magro also admitted that infidelity, on his part, was the reason for their break up in the end. The couple dated from 2009 until 2014 and got back together in 2016, only to call it quits later that year. As for why the couple ultimately called it quits, Magro talked to People and revealed that, “I got cold feet. I wanted to do the right thing, but there was a part of me that was like, ‘I’m not going to do the right thing.’ So I didn’t do it. I ended up cheating, she found out. I blew it. It’s over.” On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, several of Magro’s cast members have said on the show that they don’t believe Magro is over his ex Giancola, who has moved on in love. Magro seems to have admitted that he’s still in love with Giancola as well. Perhaps that’s why he had so many second thoughts about Harley.

Regardless of Magro’s feelings about Giancola or his break up with Harley, he released the following statement to Us Weekly and calling it quits with his baby mama: “This is a private matter that should have never been made public. I remain focused on my daughter and she is my No. 1 priority.”