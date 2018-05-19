Who Are the Bridesmaids at the Royal Wedding?

Meghan Markle has decided to follow along with royal tradition, and will only have children serve as bridesmaids at her wedding. On May 16, Kensington Palace confirmed this news, letting the public know the names of the young girls who will be present during the ceremony.

In the United States and other parts of the world, children under the age of 12 or 13 are usually referred to as flower girls. In the UK, however, the children in the wedding are called bridesmaids.

Markle will not have any other bridesmaids, nor will she have a maid of honor, a source from the Daily Mail explained.

Here’s a look at the young girls who have been chosen to take part in the royal wedding:

1. Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge

Princess Charlotte, 3, is the daughter of Prince Harry’s brother, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge. She was an obvious choice to be a part of the royal wedding, as she is Harry’s only niece (Charlotte’s older brother, George, will serve as a page boy).

The second child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was promoted to big sister on April 23. A few weeks after her baby brother, Louis, was born, Us Weekly reported that Charlotte was loving being a big sister and that she had become “protective” of her younger sibling.

Princess Charlotte has quite the personality and might even steal some thunder from her aunt-to-be. She does have wedding experience, after all, as she served as a bridesmaid for her aunt, Pippa, Kate’s sister, over the summer.

2. Miss Florence van Cutsem

Florence van Cutsem is the daughter of Alice van Cutsem and Major Nicholas van Cutsem, pictured above. She is Prince Harry’s goddaughter. The 3-year-old’s dad, Nicholas, and his brothers have been good friends of the royal family for a long time. Nicholas’ dad, Hugh van Cutsem Sr., has been best friends with Harry’s dad, Prince Charles, for years.

Florence doesn’t have any wedding experience, but she does come from a line of royal wedding bridesmaids. Her older cousin, Grace van Cutsem, was a bridesmaid at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011. In fact, Grace stole the show when the newlyweds shared a sweet kiss on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

Who could forget this moment? Yes, that’s Grace with her hands over her ears!

3. Miss Remi Litt & Miss Rylan Litt

Rylan and her younger sister, Remi, will serve as bridesmaids in today’s royal wedding. Rylan, 7, and Remi, 6, are the goddaughters of Meghan Markle. Their mom, Benita Litt, is one of Markle’s best friends.

Benita Litt is the co-founder of Legend of Lido, a clothing collection for the “eclectic global nomad.” Benita is married to investor, Darren Litt. The couple is extremely close to Markle and she even spent the Christmas holiday with the Litt family in 2016, according to The Sun.

4. Miss Ivy Mulroney

Ivy Mulroney is the 4-year-old daughter of Markle’s best friend, Jessica Mulroney, and her husband, Ben Mulroney.

Jessica and Meghan met a few years ago, in Toronto, after Meghan landed her role in Suits. The two bonded over yoga and quickly became the best of friends.

Jessica is a stylist who currently works for Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau. Her husband, Ben, is a television personality, known for his roles on etalk and Your Morning.

5. Miss Zalie Warren

The youngest bridesmaid in the royal wedding is 2-year-old Zalie Warren, Prince Harry’s goddaughter. Zalie is the daughter of Zoe and Jake Warren, pictured above with Harry.

“The Warren family are well-connected to the Royals through horse racing. Jake, 27, is the son of John Warren, the Queen’s racing manager, and one of Diana’s 17 godchildren. John, whose is an equine expert who buys and sells thoroughbred horses, runs the Highclere Stud – 300 acres of land in Berkshire home to 20 resident mares,” The Mirror reports.

Jake is really close friends with both Prince Harry and Prince William.

Zalie’s twin sister, India, was not asked to be a bridesmaid because she isn’t Harry’s goddaughter.