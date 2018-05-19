How to Watch the Royal Wedding Ceremony Live Stream on CNN Online

The 2018 Royal Wedding is covered across many networks. CNN and the HLN network will both be airing CNN’s live coverage of the big event. A Royal Wedding Countdown started airing last night, with Don Lemon and Clarissa Ward reporting live from Windsor. At 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT, the Royal Wedding live coverage will begin and run until 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT. Anderson Cooper, Alisyn Camerota, Max Foster and Richard Quest will all participate as the hosts. If you would like to watch the live coverage of the event via CNN or HLN online, read on below for instructions on how to stream each channel below.

HOW TO WATCH CNN ONLINE

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CNN live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including both CNN and CNN International. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CNN on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: CNN is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can watch CNN live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: CNN is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch CNN live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

WATCH HLN CHANNEL ONLINE

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch HLN live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including HLN. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of HLN on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: There are four different channel packages, all of which include HLN. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch HLN live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

The Royal Wedding ceremony is set to take place at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT/12 p.m. GMT, with hours of coverage airing beforehand, covering the arrivals of honored guests, family, and the bridal party. Prince William and Prince Harry will arrive 20 minutes prior to the ceremony start time, followed by their father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla. Meghan Markle’s mother, the queen, and then, of course, the bride, along with her pageboys and bridesmaids, will arrive on the steps of the chapel. The ceremony is scheduled to last for one hour.