Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Wedding Cost: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

How much does it cost to become royalty? People are already curious about the price tag on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding; and for good reason, too. The nuptials will be one of the biggest events of the year, with millions waiting to watch the couple say, “I do.”

According to Fortune, weddings cost an average of $35,329 in 2016. The royal wedding will run at around $43 million in total.

Interested in more details? Read on.

1. Bridebook Says $40 Million Is Going Towards Security

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/HrAc9FeN51 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

According to the UK website Bridebook, the wedding is estimated to cost the royal family $43 million.

A whopping $40 million of the $43 million, however, is going towards security for the family. The outlet reports that similar precautions were taken for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011.

The remaining $3 million will be geared towards more fun things, like catering, drinks, music, with $162,000 going towards the couple’s honeymoon.

2. The Wedding Dress Was Upwards of $404,000

According to CNBC, Meghan Markle’s wedding dress will cost about $135,000. In the US, the average cost of a wedding dress is $1,564.

For comparison, reports the outlet, Princess Diana’s wedding dress cost $115,000, and Kate Middleton’s Alexander McQueen gown was $434,000.

But there’s more than just one dress. That’s right– according to CNBC, Markle will change her outfit into something “less restrictive” after the ceremony.

Markle is reported to be paying for the wedding dress herself.

Full statement from @KensingtonRoyal about #princeharry & #meghanmarkle’s wedding next May. The Queen & DoE will obviously be there, as will Meghan’s parents. The Royal Family will pay for the wedding. #RoyalWedding2018 pic.twitter.com/wzDh3wx1lx — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) November 28, 2017

3. The Cost of Security Is Paid for My British Taxpayers

Who pays for the wedding? Express reports that the event has been partially paid for by the royal family. They will cover the church service, flowers, decorations, and reception. The $40 million in security will be paid for by taxpayers.

In 2011, the cost of security at the royal wedding was about $8.7 million; $4.9 million was paid to police working overtime.

Some people have voiced their dissatisfaction with the fact that security money is coming from taxes. A London-based group called The Republic tells CNN, “Taxpayers should not be funding a private wedding, no matter who is getting married… A royal wedding is a private, personal event, dressed up as a national occasion. That lets the royals use the wedding as a PR exercise and [expects] the taxpayer will pay a large part of the costs.”

The Republic created a petition demanding that none of their money not go towards the nuptials. According to CNN, the petition has over 32,000 signatures going into the weekend.

4. Food and Beverages Will Cost $680,000

There will be 600 guests attending lunch and 200 guests attending dinner. Perhaps surprisingly, though, the Royal Family does not overspend on drinks.

Niemierko, who has worked on weddings that Prince Harry has attended, tells CNN Money, “The royals don’t spend as much as everyone thinks they do. They’re not the Kardashians,” he said.

Cooking Light states that the custom cake made for the event will be baked by pastry chef Claire Budget and will have a price tag of about $70,000.

5. $49,000 Will Be Spent on Toilets

That’s right; a whopping $49,000 will be spent on toilets. And while the cost of the venue is typically the largest part of the budget for a wedding, fans may be surprised to learn that access to St. George’s Chapel, and St. George’s Great Hall, where the wedding will take place, is free for Markle and Prince Harry. Business Insider adds, “Transportation is also free, thanks to the Queen’s fleet of Rolls-Royces, Daimlers, and Bentleys.”

That being said, $500,000 must be spent on a large event tent to host guests on the grounds.

Music, meanwhile, is expected to total around $430,000. And for invitations and wedding favors, the royal couple dished out $290,800.