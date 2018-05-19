Royal Wedding Coverage Live on GMA: How to Watch Online

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making their union official today in the 2018 Royal Wedding. Dozens of networks are hosting specials and airing live coverage of the event of the year. GMA has a special show dedicated to the wedding, titled The Royal Wedding: A Special Edition of Good Morning America. Robin Roberts and David Muir will lead in the live coverage of the nuptials. The special airs from 5 – 10 a.m. ET/2 – 7 a.m. PT on the ABC network, as well as the Freeform network. For those who are looking to watch the GMA live coverage online, see instructions for watching both ABC and Freeform below, along with wedding details.

The Royal Wedding on ABC

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch ABC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: ABC (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch ABC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: ABC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch ABC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Freeform’s Royal Wedding Broadcast

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Freeform live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including Freeform. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Freeform on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: Freeform is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch Freeform live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: Freeform is included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch Freeform live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Guests will start being shown arriving around 4:30 a.m. ET/1:30 a.m. PT and family members will be shown arriving at Windsor Castle for the ceremony at 6:20 a.m. ET/3:20 a.m. PT. Prince Harry and Prince William are expected to arrive at 6:45 a.m. ET/3:45 a.m. PT, with the Queen arriving at 6:55 a.m. ET/3:55 a.m. PT.

The bride is scheduled to arrive at 6:59 a.m. ET/3:59 a.m. PT/11:59 a.m. GMT, for the 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT/12 p.m. GMT ceremony. Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles, is set to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle on her big day. According to People, the Palace has released the wedding’s order of service and Markle’s father is still included in it, though he cannot attend the nuptials, for reported health reasons. The official statement released by the Palace states, “The Order of Service was produced before it became clear that Mr. Thomas Markle would be unable to attend the wedding on medical advice. As a result, some aspects will be different to what has been printed. As previously announced, Ms. Markle has asked The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of The Quire.”