Royal Wedding Guest List 2018 & Celebrity Invites

Meghan Markle is walking down the aisle to marry Prince Harry in the 2018 Royal Wedding and the invitations have gone out to an estimated 600 guests. These guests are slated to attend the ceremony at Windsor Castle, along with the lunch reception hosted by the Queen. In the evening, the guest list has been narrowed down to 200 attendees, for a soiree being thrown by Prince Charles, Harry’s father.

So, who is attending the Royal Wedding? Who are the celebrity guests? Of course, the Royal family, which includes Prince Charles, the Queen and Prince Philip, as well as many others, will be in attendance. The Spice Girls are reportedly attending and there have been rumors of a performance. One confirmed performance, however, is by Elton John, who will sing and play the piano some time during the wedding. John is a longtime friend of the family as he was close with the late Princess Diana, Harry’s mother. According to Variety, George and Amal Clooney were invited.

Actors from Markle’s television show Suits are attending the wedding as well. In fact, some of them have been posting their well wishes on social media. Patrick J. Adams, who played Markle’s on-screen husband, wrote on Twitter, “Going to bed now and thinking a lot about the strange surreal and wonderful day my friend Meghan is going to have tomorrow. Meghan – wherever you are – we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together. Love deeply and live well. #RoyalWedding.” In addition to Adams, Suits actors Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Abigail Spencer, and showrunner Aaron Korsh are all expected to attend the event.

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who stated on Live! With Kelly and Ryan that she is attending the wedding and is good friends with Markle, also said that she’s been texting and chatting with Markle about a lot of the wedding details, leading up to the big day. Actress Janina Gavankar is also reportedly attending. Singer James Blunt actually served with Prince Harry in the Army and he is expected to appear at the wedding. Another singer, Joss Stone, is also reportedly attending. Serena Williams was also reported as on the invite list.

In addition to all the royalty and celebrities in attendance, a couple of Prince Harry’s exes are expected to attend. Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy are reportedly attending the nuptials, but they were not invited to the nighttime reception.