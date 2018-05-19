Royal Wedding Live Streams 2018: How to Watch the Ceremony Online

It’s the 2018 Royal Wedding and what better way to celebrate than watching the Royal Wedding ceremony online. Many networks and websites are streaming coverage of the nuptials, though not all are showing the actual ceremony. Read on below for all the live stream options available, from online channels, websites and streaming programs.

YouTube will be streaming the nuptials, which will reportedly be shown on the Royal Family’s own YouTube channel (video posted above), according to The Standard UK, which you can also find here. This streaming video, is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT/11 a.m. GMT. The stream will reportedly remain on YouTube in full for 24 hours, for fans across the nation to enjoy the wedding. Websites including People.com, E! Online and NYTimes.com will also be streaming the event.

Many networks are hosting coverage of the event. For the ones that have live streaming options available with specific specials or programs covering the wedding, below are instructions on how to watch each of them, broken down by network.

HOW TO WATCH “CBS NEWS PRESENTS: THE ROYAL WEDDING OF PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE” ONLINE

CBS News Presents: The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will air on the CBS network from 4 – 10 a.m. ET/1 – 7 a.m. PT live, covering the nuptials of the happy couple. If you do or do not have cable, these are your options for watching CBS online:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including CBS (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

FuboTV: CBS (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

“TODAY” SHOW ROYAL WEDDING COVERAGE ONLINE

The Today show is airing a special live hosting event, covering the nuptials on-site via NBC. This will air from 4:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET/1:30 a.m. – 8 a.m. PT. For those looking to watch NBC online:

HOW TO WATCH “E! LIVE FROM THE ROYAL WEDDING” ONLINE

The E! network is airing E! Live From the Royal Wedding from 5 – 10 a.m. ET, covering the actual ceremony, arrivals and events surrounding the wedding day. E! Online will be streaming in coverage, but, for those looking to watch the E! network live online, here are your options:

WATCH “GOOD MORNING AMERICA” ROYAL WEDDING LIVE ONLINE

GMA has a live special called The Royal Wedding: A Special Edition of Good Morning America, airing from 5 – 10 a.m. ET/2 – 7 a.m. PT on the ABC network. Freeform will also be airing the Good Morning America live coverage of the Royal Wedding with Robin Roberts and David Muir. It will broadcast live in a simulcast. To watch GMA live online:

HOW TO WATCH “TLC’S ROYAL WEDDING LIVE” ONLINE

The TLC network is will be airing four hours of live coverage for the Royal Wedding, starting at 5 a.m. ET. For those who would like to watch TLC online, but you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch TLC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for DirecTV Now, which is a cable-free, live-TV streaming service that includes TLC in all four of its channel bundles. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch TLC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

WATCH MSNBC ROYAL WEDDING COVERAGE ONLINE

MSNBC will be airing live coverage from 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT until 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. Your options for watching MSNBC include:

WATCH TELEMUNDO “LA BODA REAL” LIVE STREAMING

Telemundo, like other networks, is airing live footage of the Royal Wedding. La Boda Real, which translates as “The Royal Wedding” will air live from 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT through 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT. If you would like to watch the Telemundo network online:

WATCH CNN ROYAL WEDDING LIVE STREAM ONLINE

For those hoping to watch the CNN live coverage, it is scheduled to begin at 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT, with Anderson Cooper, Alisyn Camerota, Richard Quest and Max Foster hosting. The HLN network will be airing CNN’s live coverage of the big event. It will all start on the HLN channel also at 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT and will end at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CNN live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial:

BBC AMERICA ROYAL WEDDING LIVE STREAMING

On BBC America, the live coverage of the wedding will start at 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT and will run until 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT. To watch the wedding coverage live online:

