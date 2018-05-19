Royal Wedding Live Stream for BBC America: How to Watch Online

The 2018 Royal Wedding ceremony begins at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT/12 p.m. GMT, but the live coverage surrounding the event starts hours prior to Meghan Markle walking down the aisle to marry Prince Harry. BBC America has been airing specials dedicated to the couple, as well as showings of the weddings of Prince William to Kate Middleton and the late Princess Diana to Prince Charles. As far as the 2018 Royal Wedding live coverage goes, BBC America will start broadcasting live at 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT and it will run with live coverage until 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT. There will be continued live coverage of the big day after 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT, running until 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Then, from 6 – 8 p.m. ET, highlights from the wedding ceremony will air on BBC America as well, followed by the most memorable moments from the day, which airs from 8 – 10 p.m. ET. Encore coverage from the live broadcast will then air from 10 p.m. ET until 5 a.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch BBC America live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but also come with a free trial, so you can watch the show for free:

DirecTV Now: BBC America is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch BBC America live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: BBC America is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter which one you choose, and you can then watch BBC America live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Prince Harry meets well-wishers outside Windsor Castle on the eve of his wedding #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/sExwEVMpKQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2018

An estimated 1,200 members of the public will be present on the grounds of Windsor Castle, to witness the Royal arrivals for the wedding. A total of 600 guests have been invited to the wedding, while just 200 were invited to the night reception. The Queen will host a lunch reception following the ceremony, which should run for approximately one hour. Prince Charles will be walking his new daughter-in-law down the aisle.

Several cast members from Markle’s show Suits will be in attendance at the wedding, including her on-screen husband, Patrick Adams. The night before the wedding, Adams took to Twitter to send his best wishes to the bride before her big day. Adams wrote, “Going to bed now and thinking a lot about the strange surreal and wonderful day my friend Meghan is going to have tomorrow. Meghan – wherever you are – we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together. Love deeply and live well. #RoyalWedding.”

The Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir are set to sing the classic hit “Stand By Me” at the ceremony. The Archbishop of Canterbury will lead Prince Harry and Markle in their vows. Bishop Michael Bruce Curry will address the crowd and Princess Diana’s sister will deliver a reading during the service a well.