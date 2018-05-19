Royal Wedding Procession: Time, Map & Route

Aside from the wedding itself, one of the most stunning parts of the Royal Wedding is the procession. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will participate in a carriage ride from St. George’s Chapel through Windsor Town and then back to Windsor Castle. They will ride on the Ascot Landau Carriage. The beautiful event will begin after the wedding, around 8 a.m. Eastern. Read on to see the map and route details for this special part of the Royal Wedding.

First, you can see a video below of a map showing exactly where Prince Harry and Meghan will be traveling past crowds of onlookers and supports just after their wedding. This video actually re-enacts where the route will take place.

The procession will begin after they say their vows, immediately after their wedding, Telegraph reported. The procession is expected to start around 1 p.m GMT, which is 8 a.m. Eastern, 7 a.m. Central, or 5 a.m. Pacific. The purpose of the procession is to let members of the public see the newlyweds.

The open carriage procession will start out by leaving Windsor Castle and driving along Castle Hill, then to the High Street, and into the Windsor Town Centre, Telegraph reported. They will then return along a tree-lined Long Walk to the gates of Windsor Palace for their reception. Guests will wait at St. George’s Hall for the first of two receptions.

Here’s another video showing their procession route below:

The will pass a number of landmarks during their procession, including a statue of Queen Victoria, Windsor Town Hall, Victoria Barracks, and the Long Walk to the gates of Windsor Palace. The largest crowds will be on the 2.64-mile stretch from Snow Hill to Windsor Castle called the Long Walk. Here, thousands are expected to be gathered on both sides. Of course, visitors will arrive early and there will be events on the Long Walk throughout the day, including screens showing the ceremony. In fact, some people have already staked out their spot:

A rehearsal of the carriage procession through Windsor for Royal wedding due later. @davidallison_ hears from souvenir shop owner Ajit Sandhu and an American who’s sleeping in a folding chair by the castle for 3 nights to get the best spot. #bbcgms 0710 pic.twitter.com/Ed8fBFuQz9 — Gary Robertson (@BBCGaryR) May 17, 2018

The procession itself is expected to last 25 minutes. Harry and Meghan will arrive at their reception no later than 4 p.m., about 30 minutes after their guests arrive for the lunchtime reception.

Hello! Magazine is offering a free map of the procession in every copy: