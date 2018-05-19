Royal Wedding ‘Today’ Show Live Stream: How to Watch NBC Online

The Today Show is covering the 2018 Royal Wedding live on NBC, starting at 4:40 a.m. ET/1:30 a.m. PT. Today at the Royal Wedding will run until 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT and will feature co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb as the lead hosts. Coverage of the nuptials will air on location from an area that overlooks Windsor Castle. Additional hosts, including Megyn Kelly, Kathie Lee Gifford, Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones will all be reporting from different areas, providing information surrounding the wedding, as well as analysis on the goings on. Royal experts will also way in.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, but would like to watch the special live coverage, you can watch NBC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including NBC (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: NBC (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

FuboTV: NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

In addition to being able to watch NBC live via the above streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via NBC.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu, DirecTV Now or FuboTV credentials to do that.

The actual ceremony for the Royal Wedding is set to take place at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT/12 p.m. GMT. Live footage of the Royal family and guest will air prior to the ceremony.

According to People, the order of service for the wedding has already been released and the palace has stated, “Like any couple getting married, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have taken a great deal of care in selecting all elements for their service. This has been a collaborative effort led by Prince Harry and Ms. Markle.”

Lady Jane Fellowes, Princess Diana’s sister, will be doing a reading at the wedding. And, according to People, the couple will not share their first kiss as a married couple inside the church. They will participate in the traditional appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for their kiss.