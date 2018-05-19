Samantha Grant, Meghan Markle’s Sister: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Meghan Markle’s family has been stealing the spotlight in the days leading up to the royal wedding. While Meghan’s mother, Doria, will be attending the nuptials, her father, Thomas, will not. The 73-year-old recently underwent heart surgery and has cited the operation as his reason for not attending.

With her family making headlines on the daily, fans are growing increasingly curious about Markle’s siblings; namely her sister, Samantha Markle Grant.

1. She Claims She Was Hospitalized After a Paparazzi Run-In Earlier This Week

Thomas Markle isn’t the only one of Meghan’s relatives who has spent time in the hospital this week. On Wednesday, TMZ reported that Samantha was in the hospital after suffering a broken ankle and fractured knee.

Samantha’s boyfriend, Mark, told the outlet that her broken bones were the result of a paparazzi confrontation.

“Her boyfriend says he swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid him and hit a concrete barrier,” writes TMZ. He says Samantha hit the windshield and fell to the floor mat. Samantha, who has MS, was unable to lift herself up. He says her foot was twisted backward.”

Mark added that the paparazzi fled the scene.

2. She Is Hosting a Viewing Party to Watch the Royal Wedding

According to a TMZ article posted on Friday, Samantha will be hosting a viewing party for the royal wedding in Florida with her boyfriend and friends.

TMZ says they’ve “heard Samantha and co. are planning on dressing up in formal wear.” She also says that she is hiring off-duty police officers to patrol her house in case “creepers roll up.”

Meghan’s other half-sibling and cousins will not be in attendance at the wedding this weekend, but it’s unclear if they made the guest list for Samantha’s event.

3. She Says She Is Behind the Posed Photos

call me crazy … but did samantha markle dye her hair to look more like meghan? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BTdS2b3ZQL — Diana Pearl (@dianapearl_) May 15, 2018

Photos of Thomas Markle began to surface in the weeks leading up to the wedding. One photo showed Thomas reading up about his daughter on the internet. Another showed him getting fitted for his wedding suit.

In an interview with ITV’s Loose Women, Samantha claimed responsibily for the photos. “I have to say I am entirely the culprit,” she said. “As we know the media can take very unflattering photographs of people on their casual days and blow it way out of proportion. I said, you know, the world has no idea you’re getting in shape, doing healthy things. They don’t photograph you buying vegetables and PH water. They photograph you as unflattering ways as they can.”

Samantha continued by saying that she suggested her father appear (to the world) as if he is getting in shape and “doing great healthy things.”

Earlier this month, a source told People that Meghan is not close with her half-siblings. “Meghan has no relationship with her half-siblings, nor has she ever had one,” the source said. “They were out of the house by the time she was born.”

4. She Was Diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2008

According to the Sun, Samantha was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2008.

She is a mother of three; the family lives together in Florida.

5. She Says She Is Writing a Tell-All Book About Meghan

For months now, news outlets have reported that Samantha is planning on writing a tell-all book about “family secrets.” According to an April 2017 article by the Daily Star, Samantha claimed at one point that the working title of the book is, “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.”

She reportedly told the outlet, “My book deals with my bi-racial family in a candid, warm, personal and socially important way. Maybe when Meghan is more mature and reads the book she’ll understand. Some of it she won’t like, some of it she might.”

Most recently, Grant defended her right to speak, speaking out against her sister, who she claims told her not to ‘say anything’ to the media. She tells TMZ, “[Meghan is] not going to tell me I can’t speak about my life or my father’s where it’s a matter of public self-defense because the media is disparaging us,” she said. “I’m not going to take it, she’s not qualified to suggest that I don’t.”

Markle, however, has been defended by her family. Samantha’s own mother even defended Meghan. Roslyn, 71, said of her daughter, “I am very serious when I say she has dogged on Meghan forever. She has never liked Meghan and she’s always been jealous of her. When Tom Sr [Meghan’s father] married Meghan’s mom, Samantha told all her friends that Doria was the maid because she’s black. She is not a nice person.”