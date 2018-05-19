Is There a School Shooting on ’13 Reasons Why’?

If you heard the news that the Los Angeles premiere of 13 Reasons Why Season 2 was canceled because of the school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, then you might be wondering just why that happened. Is there a school shooting in 13 Reasons Why? The basic, non-spoiler answer is no, there is not a school shooting, but gun violence is a theme that can be found in both seasons. The rest of this post has major spoilers for Season 1 and the first half of Season 2, through Episode 6.

Through all of Season 1 and the first half of Season 2 (because that’s as far as I’ve watched so far), there is NO school shooting on 13 Reasons Why. However, the series covers some very dark themes, including intense high school bullying, rape, and attempted suicide by shooting. School shootings are also hinted at in the show as possibilities, although they haven’t actually happened as of Episode 6.

Netflix likely canceled the premiere in LA because of the mentions and hints of gun violence, along with the heavy subject of the show itself. Netflix said in a statement: “Our hearts are with the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting, and with all victims of gun violence. In light of today’s tragedy, we are cancelling the 13 Reasons Why S2 premiere event tonight.”

The show has been controversial because of the heavy topics it covered in Season 1, including Hannah’s suicide, which was graphically portrayed. And each episode in Season 2 is prefaced with a warning about triggering topics.

In Season 1, school shootings aren’t a theme at all until the very end, when we find out that the photographer Tyler (who was also Hannah’s stalker) has been hoarding machine guns and ammo at home. But he never actually goes to the school and never shoots anyone. In addition, Alex shot himself in the head in an attempted suicide, using his dad’s gun.

In Season 2, through Episode 6, there also hasn’t been a school shooting. However, the idea of one is certainly hinted at and many fans are wondering if a school shooting might happen on the show. Tyler and his new friend Cyrus are still outcasts at the school, and Tyler is still dealing with a lot of bullying. They start playing pranks on people, and Tyler asks Cyrus if he would like to learn how to shoot a gun. Of course, Cyrus says yes. So they sneak onto a neighbor’s property with two handguns and Tyler teaches Cyrus how to shoot.

When the neighbor sees them and tells Tyler’s parents, they confront him. But rather than punish him, they decide it’s a better idea to teach gun safety. Tyler’s dad has been showing a lot of interest in the things Tyler does, including playing first-person shooter video games with his son earlier in Season 2 (while commenting on how violent the game is.)

So Tyler and Cyrus go with Tyler’s dad and Alex’s dad to the gun range. Alex’s dad, a police officer, came to teach them the proper way to use and shoot guns, and to also emphasize gun safety techniques.

At this point, it’s clear that Tyler is troubled still (as pretty much everyone at Liberty is on this show.) But it almost feels like there are too many stereotypes pointing at Tyler eventually being a school shooter. He plays violent video games, listens to heavy metal music (his mom even comments on how “angry” they sound), and is hanging out with a “rough” crowd. Personally, I’m hoping they go in a different direction or, if they must have a school shooter scene, it’s someone unexpected. But I’m only halfway through Season 2, so I’m not sure what will happen next.

Considering the heavy topics of the show, it’s understandable that they canceled the Season 2 premiere event to avoid further controversy.