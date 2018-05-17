‘SWAT’ TV Show Finale Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2018 SWAT season finale airs on May 17, 2018, from 10 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and the official synopsis of the finale episode, titled “Hoax”, states that, “A fake 911 call puts Hondo and the SWAT team on the hunt to stop bombing attacks on local communities. Also, Street’s relationship with his recently paroled mother, Karen (Sherilyn Fenn), jeopardizes his career, and Jessica is thrown a curveball by her colleague, Michael Plank (Peter Facinelli), president of the police commission.” For those who would like to watch the season finale but don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including CBS (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

FuboTV: CBS (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

As for when SWAT comes back with new episodes, no return date has been released but it has been renewed for season 2, according to TV Series Finale. Most likely, the show will be included in the 2018 Fall lineup of premieres. When news about the renewal came out, SWAT star Shemar Moore broke the good news to his followers on Instagram, writing, “Boom It’s OFFICIAL BABY!!!!!! SWAT CBS is coming back for SEASON 2!!!!! … We cant wait to keep bringing you ACTION PACKED DRAMA every week in the 2018-19 season!!!! Much Love to ALL my Baby Girls, Fans, n Homies that have been tuning in every THURSDAY making us one of the TOP rated shows on CBS!!!”

More CBS shows that have been renewed include, but are not limited to, Blue Bloods, Hawaii Five-O, Madam Secretary, the NCIS programs, The Amazing Race, Survivor, Young Sheldon, The Big Bang Theory, 48 Hours and 60 Minutes. Other show finales airing tonight on television include the ABC drama Station 19 and Supernatural. The premiere season finale of SWAT airs on CBS, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.