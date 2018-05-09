‘The 100’ Fans Are Going Crazy Over That Bellarke ‘She Is’ Moment

Bellarke fans across the country finally got that reunion on The 100 that they’ve been waiting for. Bellamy found out that Clarke was still alive, after believing she was dead for six years, and he made no attempt to hide just how important she is to him. Yes, he’s still in a relationship with Echo, but a lot of fans are ignoring that for the moment. The Bellarke shippers have been a vocal bunch almost since the show’s inception, but now they have a lot to celebrate about Season 5 Episode 3. After you read the story, please take our poll at the end and let us know if you think Bellamy and Clarke should be a couple.
First, if you missed the scene (and how could you, unless you were playing a drinking game for The 100), it’s already been re-created on Twitter for your convenience. Bellamy was willing to kill 283 prisoners in exchange for Clarke’s life. And when told, “She must be pretty important to you,” he didn’t deny it.
“She is,” was his simple, concise, no-excuses response.
And now fans are going crazy.
Some are saying that this is the first time Bellamy admitted how he feels about Clarke:
Some fans who write about TV online just couldn’t help themselves from going crazy over the episode:
Even TV Guide is getting in on the hype:
Meanwhile, some fans are making mementos and necklaces to commemorate the moment:
Some fans have more requests now.
Don’t expect this excitement to die down. According to Jason Rothenberg, a lot more is coming in the world of Bellarke.
Of course, there’s a lot more to come for Bellamy. He’s going to have to see Octavia’s transformation and figure out how their new brother-sister dynamic is going to work. And he’s going to have to keep a close eye on the prisoners, because they’re not likely to back down easily. And he will ultimately have to decide between Clarke and Echo. Not to mention everything that Clarke is going to be dealing with too. But if we’ve learned anything about this show, it’s that Clarke and Bellamy will have each other’s backs no matter what happens.
Do you think they should be a couple? Let us know in the poll below.
What did you think about that ‘She Is’ moment? Let us know in the comments below.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook