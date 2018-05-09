‘The 100’ Fans Are Going Crazy Over That Bellarke ‘She Is’ Moment

Bellarke fans across the country finally got that reunion on The 100 that they’ve been waiting for. Bellamy found out that Clarke was still alive, after believing she was dead for six years, and he made no attempt to hide just how important she is to him. Yes, he’s still in a relationship with Echo, but a lot of fans are ignoring that for the moment. The Bellarke shippers have been a vocal bunch almost since the show’s inception, but now they have a lot to celebrate about Season 5 Episode 3. After you read the story, please take our poll at the end and let us know if you think Bellamy and Clarke should be a couple.

First, if you missed the scene (and how could you, unless you were playing a drinking game for The 100), it’s already been re-created on Twitter for your convenience. Bellamy was willing to kill 283 prisoners in exchange for Clarke’s life. And when told, “She must be pretty important to you,” he didn’t deny it.

“She is,” was his simple, concise, no-excuses response.

And now fans are going crazy.

THIS IS THE FACE OF A MAN WHO JUST LEARNED THE LOVE OF HIS LIFE IS ALIVE AFTER THINKING SHE WAS DEAD FOR 6 YEARS #THE100 pic.twitter.com/AsuTEls88X — noémie (@murphybeIIamy) May 9, 2018

SHE IS SHE IS SHE IS 😱😭❤️❤️#THE100 #The100Season5 — Captain Swan ⚙ (@Caroline_xoxp) May 9, 2018

#the100 SHE MUST BE PRETTY IMPORTANT TO YOU. SHE IS. ASDFGHJ;ASDFGHJ. I'M EMO — Aga (@Luthien33) May 9, 2018

I AM STILL TRYING TO GET OVER THAT BUT SEEM TO BE UNREAL ! 👏👏👏🙌 “283 LIVES FOR ONE. SHE MUST BE PRETTY IMPORTANT TO YOU” “SHE IS”#The100Season5 ♥ #The100 ♥ — WildWind⚔️☣∞‏🍍🌌☢️♾ (@AllWildWind) May 9, 2018

Some are saying that this is the first time Bellamy admitted how he feels about Clarke:

YALL REALIZE THIS ISTHE FIRST TIME BELLAMY HAS SAID THE WAY HE FEELS ABOUT HER?? HE SAID IF I DONT SEE YOU AGAIN AND CLARKE STOPPED HIM AND HERE HE IS ADMITTING TO HIMSELF THAT CLARKE GRIFFIN IS IMPORTANT TO BELLAMY AND NOW SHE KNOWS #The100 pic.twitter.com/JpbEy6V6iV — beza | cause of death: Bellarke (@exoticgleaming) May 9, 2018

«I find everything I thought I lost before You call my name I come to you in pieces So you can make me whole» 🌼#the100 pic.twitter.com/IthnZjsVH9 — “she is” killed me (@wondniall) May 9, 2018

She is. Never thought those words would be the 2 most important ones in my vocabulary. But here we are. 😫😭 #The100 #Bellarke pic.twitter.com/KEth9BNEzk — Kris Mauna (@krissssm) May 9, 2018

Some fans who write about TV online just couldn’t help themselves from going crazy over the episode:

I try and keep this account semi professional but that's totally gone out the window tonight. Not even sorry. #BellarkeOwnsMyAss #SheIs #The100 — Source Heather (@Heatherina159) May 9, 2018

Even TV Guide is getting in on the hype:

Wow. @TVGuide is really out here living their best life. I'm so blessed to witness this. #The100 pic.twitter.com/XvBmXLJjlz — Source Heather (@Heatherina159) May 9, 2018

Meanwhile, some fans are making mementos and necklaces to commemorate the moment:

Some fans have more requests now.

Ok wait I just got a thought I NEED BELLAMY TO CALL HER PRINCESS PLEASE GIVE ME NOSTALGIC FEELS #The100 #Bellarke — SHE IS | #Bellarke (@Cotonflower2) May 9, 2018

Don’t expect this excitement to die down. According to Jason Rothenberg, a lot more is coming in the world of Bellarke.

We're out here freaking out over a "She is." You guys, we still have an actual conversation and a HUG coming our way and obviously more angst, it's gonna be a whole other mess from here! We're really getting nourished, wow wow wow. #The100 #Bellarke pic.twitter.com/fKsr96CAv9 — Shadia (@shadiawrites) May 9, 2018

Of course, there’s a lot more to come for Bellamy. He’s going to have to see Octavia’s transformation and figure out how their new brother-sister dynamic is going to work. And he’s going to have to keep a close eye on the prisoners, because they’re not likely to back down easily. And he will ultimately have to decide between Clarke and Echo. Not to mention everything that Clarke is going to be dealing with too. But if we’ve learned anything about this show, it’s that Clarke and Bellamy will have each other’s backs no matter what happens.

Do you think they should be a couple? Let us know in the poll below.

What did you think about that ‘She Is’ moment? Let us know in the comments below.