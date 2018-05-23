‘The 100’: Did Wonkru Turn Into Cannibals?

If you watched Season 5 Episode 5 of The 100, then you’re ready to hear a crazy theory from fans that might not be so crazy after all. Did Wonkru turn into cannibals? You might become a believer once you read what fans have to say about the whole thing. This contains minor spoilers for Season 5 Episode 5, “Shifting Sands.”

The writers of The 100 might be leaving us some crazy clues about Wonkru, and we’re starting to get a little worried. Sure, Octavia seems to have gotten somewhat dark. But did they get that dark? Did things get that desperate in the bunker? For awhile, fans have been joking about the idea that Wonkru turned into cannibals, since that’s a storyline often used in post-apocalyptic tales. But now some fans think it might actually be true.

We knew the bunker was getting low on food and supplies. But there may have been another reason why there weren’t any dead bodies from people who were killed in the arena (at least that we could see.) Some fans are theorizing that Wonkru ran out of food all those years underground and had to resort to eating their own people. They’re saying this might have been another reason why Octavia had to turn so dark, and why she’s so hard for Bellamy to reach now. She had to turn her people to cannibalism in order to survive.

If this is the case, then the arena fights might have served a secondary purpose of providing food. Remember, they didn’t have enough food to support them for six years, only five.

It also could be the reason why Wonkru was trying to stop Clarke and Bellamy from inspecting the rations. They really did have something to hide.

And let’s not forget how Kara talked about not wanting to leave the bodies of the dead Wonkru behind, and Octavia saying that there wasn’t time. Did she mean there wasn’t time to process them into food? Maybe. Or maybe they were just talking about honoring their dead with a proper burial. Maybe…

Here’s what some fans have to say about the idea on Twitter:

Other fans don’t think it’s Wonkru at all, but just Vinson (many fans think it’s spelled “Vincent,” but it’s actually “Vinson.”) He’s a serial killer of some sort, but maybe he’s a cannibal and that’s why he’s extra creepy:

We’ll add more evidence for this theory as we find it. But in the meantime, let us know what you think in the comments below.