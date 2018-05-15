‘The 100’: Who Is Clay Virtue?

When you’re watching The 100 Season 5 Episode 4, you may notice that the episode is dedicated in loving memory to Clay Virtue. Who is Clay Virtue and what happened to him? Do we know how he died or why the episode was dedicated to him? Clay was a Hollywood stuntman who tragically died in October 2017. His brother, Marshall Virtue, is the stunt coordinator for The 100. His cause of death was not publicly released. His family has only said that he died suddenly and unexpectedly.

Here’s what we know about Clay Virtue.

Clay Virtue passed away unexpectedly on October 15, 2017. He was well known for his stunt work, and worked on big productions like War for the Planet of the Apes, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Total Recall, Timeless, The Bridge, Warcraft, Deadpool 2, and many more. His death added another devastating tragedy to the stunt professionals’ community. Just two months before Virtue died, fellow stuntwoman Joie “SJ” Harris died on the set of Deadpool 2, which Virtue was also working on as a stuntman. A preliminary investigation revealed that Harris’ death was likely the result of a “freak” low-speed motorcycle accident.

Clay left behind his wife, Sarah, and son, Kai. The Clay Virtue Memorial Fund was started by Stunts Canada to help Clay’s family.

Stephen Arnell, star of Arrow, shared the fund on his Facebook page because Clay and his brother, Marshall, had been working with the Arrow family from the beginning.

Although the GoFundMe is no longer online, the last cache of it shows that more than $190,000 was donated to a fund that originally had a modest goal of $50,000. The fund was shared by many celebrities, including Bob Morley.

CLAY VIRTUE MEMORIAL FUND https://t.co/nsfTQ410DC — Bob Morley (@WildpipM) October 21, 2017

Clay Virtue’s cause of death was not shared in his obituary or anywhere else publicly. His obituary and other publications only said that he died suddenly in Langley, BC.

His obituary described him as a “passionate, larger than life man” who would be deeply missed. He also left behind his parents, Charlotte and Danny, and his brother, Marshall. Marshall Virtue is the stunt coordinator for The 100. Marshall and Clay’s father, Danny Virtue, is also a stunt professional with many credits to his name.

Verbier Sozefay shared the following post while filming was dedicated to Clay:

After his passing, StuntList shared an email to other stunt professionals about Clay’s passing, and the recent passing of others in the stunt community. The organization wrote, in part: “By now most of you have heard the news of Clay Virtue’s passing on the weekend. He was a friend, co-worker, a son, a husband, a brother, a wicked great stuntman and a Dad…and he’s gone far too soon. It is a tragedy full stop. Many in our community have had a pretty rough summer…lots has happened in with accidents and other wonderful members of our community passing too. We’re also working hard…some of us too hard with unforgiving hours and little time to rest, re-energize or reflect. I feel we should all take some time to pause and check in with ourselves and our families and see if some of our energies need to turn inward for our own healing and health. Let’s take a look at what we are doing to cope and try to come to grips whether we need help too. We wear super hero capes at work but we are human and very mortal and we are all vulnerable…please take stock of your situations and don’t be reluctant to ask for help. We also need to keep doing what we do best as a community and that’s support each other, check in with each other and reach out to anyone we think may be struggling…and it’s okay to be struggling…but let’s not do it totally alone. We are like a big crazy family and we need each other big time…so be that big brother or sister that you can be.”

Stunts Canada also shared a memorial for Clay, which you can read here. They wrote, in part: “Raised in the business by his father Danny Virtue, and working alongside his brother Marshall Virtue, Clay developed into one of the hardest hitting stunt men who ever lived.”