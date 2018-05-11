Should ‘The 100’ Move Forward with that Murphy-Raven (Murven) Kiss They Cut?

TThat Bellamy/Clarke reunion isn’t the only thing fans are talking about after Season 5 Episode 3 of The 100. There’s also the whole Murphy/Raven (affectionately coined “Murven”) attraction that seems to possibly be growing. Murphy pretty much gave up everything to keep Raven company on the ship and keep the prisoners in line (aka, he’s ready to kill them if things got out of hand.) Fans are thinking they might be seeing something more developing between them. (After you read this story, take our poll at the end and let us know if you think Raven and Murphy should be a couple on The 100.)

It turns out that fans aren’t wrong.The 100 writers are now releasing full scripts for every episode so fans can look at what changed. They released a sample of what we’ll see in the Episode 3 script today.

Fans of The 100 found this little gym hidden in the script for Episode 3.

The original script shows Murphy agreeing to “be good guys” and then… “Raven musses Murphy’s hair, then kisses his cheek, before resuming her rush for the bridge. Murphy does his best to cover, but clearly the kiss didn’t suck. Bellamy and Echo don’t notice. Their attention is on each other, foreheads pressed together…”

Some fans, like Heather Mason, aren’t too happy about that moment being cut. Heather frequently writes about The 100 and just did a podcast about episode 2 with fellow fan K.B. Orson, which you can listen to here.

And now they’re wondering if Jason Rothenberg might share why the scene was cut:

It’s unclear if this moment was ever filmed or if it was just an idea the writers were toying with and ultimately decided not to pursue. And exactly what this means for the future of Murven isn’t known either. But we do know the writers are apparently considering pairing the two, if that scene is any indication.

Murven being a reality is certainly a possibility, and it would fit in well with the storyline. Whether he wants to openly admit it or not, Murphy did put his life on the line to keep Raven company, and that is a decidedly un-Murphy thing to do.

Some fans think it’s OK that they cut the scene, and we should just let things develop slowly between Raven and Murphy.

But whether it’s OK that they cut the scene or not, it’s certainly fueling Murven hopes around the globe. A lot of fans are very vocal about their desire to see Murven become reality, and they’re ecstatic about what they saw in the script.

Just to be clear: there have been rumors that Raven might end up with someone, but those rumors didn’t revolve around Murphy. There’s no telling if those predictions were correct, however. They might have just been speculation from fans who are anti-Murven. Only time will tell.

