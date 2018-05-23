‘The 100’ Season 5 Episode 5 Recap: What Happened with the Missiles?

If you watched “Shifting Sands,” Season 5 Episode 5 of The 100, then you might have had a question about one particular scene and how it was resolved. Exactly what happened with the missiles? It was a little confusing, so if you’re not sure, don’t feel bad. You’re not the only one. Read on for details. This post has spoilers for Season 5 Episode 5.

How exactly did Octavia and her Wonkru survive the missiles? And how did Diyoza miss? No, Diyoza didn’t miss on purpose. There actually was some strategy involved in how all that came about.

Diyoza knew where Octavia and Wonkru’s tents were. So she knew exactly where to fire the missiles. And it seemed like a sure bet, since they were caged in by a sandstorm that no one can really survive (and the worms on the other side.) That’s why Diyoza only used one missile on the tents. She figured there was no reason to waste ammunition, knowing one missile was all it would take to kill them.

What she hadn’t suspected was how determined they would be to survive. They were warned ahead of time about the missile that was incoming, and they all went into the sandstorm. Diyoza wouldn’t see them in the sandstorm or expect them there when she was firing the missiles, so they’d be safe. A bunch of the crew huddled around Octavia and used themselves as a human shield, so she wouldn’t die in the storm while she was in her weakened state surviving from that worm.

Afterward, the prison crew’s “eye in the sky camera” showed them that Wonkru had been hiding in the sandstorm. That’s when Diyoza decided not to kill Octavia after all. No one had the kind of loyalty to her that Wonkru has to Octavia. So she decided to talk to Kane and learn more about Octavia instead.

So no, Diyoza didn’t miss on purpose. It was Wonkru’s willingness to do the unthinkable (go into a dreaded sandstorm) that let them survive. Well, most of them… A few of them actually died in the storm, and it looks like Indra’s in bad shape from inhaling all that “sand glass.”

As an aside, some fans are so confused by the missile thing that they’re starting to think it was a hoax and a missile wasn’t really fired. But it was fired, it’s just that Wonkru was able to evacuate the tents before the missiles hit.

Now Diyoza has a lot more respect for Octavia and Wonkru, so it will be interesting to see what develops from this.