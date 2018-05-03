When Is Season 5 of ‘The 100’ Coming Out on Netflix?

The CW’s hit show The 100 has just started Season 5, and fans are already wondering when they can watch it on Netflix. The 100 airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. Eastern in the United States, but it won’t be released on Netflix until it can no longer compete with the The CW airings. But if you live in another country, the answer is even more complicated than that. Read on for more details about when The 100 Season 5 is available on Netflix in the U.S., the U.K., and other countries.

The 100 Season 5 won’t be released on Netflix in the United States until about a week after the season finale airs on The CW. You might be surprised to learn that this is actually earlier than many other networks release their shows to Netflix in the U.S. Although Netflix hasn’t announced an official date for Season 5’s release, we can guess based on an agreement that The CW has with Netflix. In 2016, Netflix and The CW reached an agreement that in the United States, Netflix could stream full seasons for all of the CW’s shows starting eight days after each show’s finale. That means that within eight days of the Season 5 finale of The 100, the full season will be available on Netflix in the U.S. For example, The 100 Season 4 aired its finale on The CW on May 24, 2017, and Season 4 was released on Netflix on June 1, 2017. So in the U.S., if all 13 episodes of The 100 air with no breaks or double episode nights, then it should be on Netflix by July 24. But the exact date for the finale isn’t yet released.

Unlike some other CW shows, The 100 is a little more complicated when it comes to when it’s released on Netflix outside of the United States. Riverdale, for example, is released on Netflix in the U.K. every Thursday, the day after it airs in the U.S. But The 100 fans in the U.K. just aren’t that lucky. In the U.K., Netflix doesn’t have any season of The 100 available, and it doesn’t look like this is changing any time soon. So instead, you can watch The 100 via Amazon there. Each new episode is available on Amazon 24 hours after it premieres on TV. In addition, Season 5 starts on E4 on May 9 at 9 p.m.

In Canada, each episode of Season 5 is released on Netflix within one to two days after it premieres in the U.S. (Sources vary on the exact timing.)

In the Netherlands and Belgium, Season 5 episodes are released on Netflix just six days after they premiere in the U.S.

Desserts van de chef, bankberoving 2.0, de langverwachte 100 en meer in de maand april! pic.twitter.com/yiqJzESs4P — Netflix NL & BE (@NetflixNL) March 28, 2018

In Holland and the Czech Republic, viewers have said that new episodes are available on Netflix the Monday after they air in the U.S.

Meanwhile, viewers in Sweden, Finland, and Australia say that Netflix is still on Season 3 of The 100.

The takeaway is: if you’re not in a region where Netflix is releasing Season 5 of The 100 any time soon, then try looking for it on Amazon. The new episodes are released within 24 hours there.