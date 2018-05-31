How to Watch ‘The Americans’ Series Finale Online

Tonight is the series finale of The Americans, with the big episode starting at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT. Recently, actress Keri Russell, who stars in the drama, told Entertainment Weekly her thoughts on the finale. In short, Russell said, “It just feels right. I loved it. I hope you guys like it!” The show airs on the FX network, but not all fans have cable. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch FX live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: If you want an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library in addition to live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live channels, including FX. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FX on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: FX is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch FX live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

FuboTV: FX is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch FX live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

The Americans has had a six season run and coming up to the end of the series, creator Joe Weisberg admitted to Ad Week that, “The truth is, it really is a lot of pressure … In these cable dramas, the story ends in the last episode. It’s the ending, and it’s enormously important. You’ve got to end it right, there’s no question about it.” Co-showrunner Joel Fields then added that, “What’s so great about ‘sticking the landing’? I get it if you’re on a plane, sure. But if you’re doing a piece of drama, isn’t it more interesting if we cartwheel and then explode?”

When it comes to Weisberg’s goals for the show’s ending, he said that there are two: “One, that it really makes people feel a lot. And two, that it feels of a piece with the show. Honestly, it’s asking a lot to think that everybody is going to explode with, ‘Oh, that was the greatest.’ If it’s getting a lot of people in the heart and they realize that this is consistent with the show, I’d be pretty happy with that.” Weisberg also revealed, “It is an iteration of the ending we’ve been planning for a long time. That ending has had iterations over the years, but it’s been the same ending. The means of getting there has changed.”

The official FX synopsis of tonight’s grand finale reads, “The Jennings face a choice that will change their lives forever.” Ironically, the episode that ends it all is called START.