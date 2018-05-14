Becca Kufrin famously had her heart broken by Arie Luyendyk Jr. on The Bachelor After the Final Rose 2018 finale special and with that, the new star of The Bachelorette was made. On the After the Final Rose special, Kufrin’s broken off engagement was revisited and she was announced as the new Bachelorette. She also got to meet several of the contestants who are taking part in the upcoming season, which gave viewers a glimpse at what to expect from some of the new cast members. So, what do we know about the show so far? Who are the cast members of importance?

Before we get into all the major spoilers, this is your SPOILER WARNING. Stop reading now if you do NOT want to know any information about what happens on the show this season.

“The Bachelorette” 2018 Final 4 Cast Winners

That’s right. We’re jumping right into the hometown dates. Let’s get the details on each of the four contestants who made it to the final 4.

Jason Tartick, from Seattle, Washington, had his hometown date in Buffalo, New York, according to Reality Steve. Apparently, Tartick’s family does not live in New York. They actually are from Charlotte, so the house they used for Tartick’s hometown date belonged to someone who doesn’t know the family.

(SPOILER): Becca and Jason having a wing eating contest today at Anchor Bar in Buffalo. Becca won “Best Makeup” for the bleu cheese on her face pic.twitter.com/GXec5aLarX — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 18, 2018

Blake Horstmann was another hometown date contestant and he is from Denver, Colorado. For their date, the two got to watch Betty Who perform. Horstmann will forever be remembered as the guy who rode a horse into the studio on The Bachelor After the Final Rose 2018 special to meet Kufrin. His explanation for his entrance choice was, “When you fall off the horse, you’ve got to get back up again.”

(SPOILER): Ooohhh Becca AND Blake dancing together pic.twitter.com/POCa8sj972 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 21, 2018

Colton Underwood hails from Los Angeles, but he’s originally from Indianapolis. According to Reality Steve, both of his divorced parents now live in Colorado, so that’s where his hometown date took place. Reality Steve has reported that Underwood gets eliminated after the hometown dates, so he does not make it as one of the final 3 cast members. Underwood is reportedly going to be involved in Bachelor in Paradise this summer, as is Tia Booth, and Reality Steve has reported rumors that the two will interact on some level.

(SPOILER): Video #1 of Becca and Colton on his hometown date yesterday shopping at Little Wolf, a children’s boutique store at the Stanley Marketplace pic.twitter.com/k9eypnfm8a — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 23, 2018

Garrett Yrigoyen is from Manteca, California and that is where his hometown date went down, though he now lives in Reno, Nevada. For their date activities, Becca Kufrin and Yrigoyen visited Yrigoyen’s high school and his parents’ farm. According to OKHereIsTheSituation, Yrigoyen has already been married, though the union only lasted about six months. His ex-wife’s name is Kayla Cunningham.

(SPOILER): When people scream to you to kiss, you kiss dammit (VIDEO) pic.twitter.com/qqNW9hhXQT — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 24, 2018

Prior to Reality Steve revealing this season’s hometown dates, he revealed the final 6 men. In addition to the final 4, the other 2 men were Leo Dottavio and Wills. Apparently, the Inquistr reports that not much info has been released about Wills yet. And, unfortunately, it doesn’t look like any of the guys America met on The Bachelor After the Final Rose special made it to the final 6, except for Horstmann.

The Bachelorette premieres after Dancing With the Stars comes to an end, premiering on Monday, May 28, 2018 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the ABC channel. Tune in to see all the drama unfold with Kufrin’s round of men.