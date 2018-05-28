‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Cast Spoilers: Who Are Becca’s Favorite Contestants?

Prior to the season 14 premiere of The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin got to meet several of her Bachelorette contestants on the 2018 finale of The Bachelor, After the Final Rose Special. Now, Kufrin is reportedly engaged and all the details on the cast members to watch this season have been released. But, before we get into all the spoilers on the biggest contestants this season, this is your SPOILER WARNING. If you do NOT want to know any information about the outcome of the show or other spoilers, STOP READING NOW.

With that out of the way, let’s ease you into the spoilers on the men who Kufrin met on ATFR. Then, let’s jump into the final four contestants, as well as winner details and elimination info from the premiere. Read on below.

Becca Kufrin’s 2018 Contestants From “After the Final Rose”



On the After the Final Rose Special for The Bachelor 2018, Becca Kufrin got brutally dumped in front of America and then sat face-to-face, confronting Arie Luyendyk Jr. Fortunately for her, the special ended happily, with a big reveal that Kufrin was the new star of The Bachelorette. Let’s get into the guys who appeared on the special. Lincoln Adim actually told Kufrin that it was his birthday on the night they met, so he had more than one cause to celebrate. Adim is into his fitness and is a Cloud Appplication Account Executive at Oracle. Chase Vergason was visibly nervous and his excitement over the opportunity was almost refreshing. Many may remember Ryan Peterson from ATFR, as the adorable banjo-playing singer.

Darius Feaster is another contender from the special and he works as a Sales Representative at Allergan. Blake Horstmann is remembered as arriving on set, riding in on a horse to meet Kufrin. When he’s not riding horseback around a TV studio, he works as a sales rep for Coors. Out of all the guys who fans got to meet before the season, Horstmann definitely makes it the farthest in the competition, according to Reality Steve.

Who Got Eliminated On “The Bachelorette” 2018 Premiere

“The Bachelorette” 2018 Final Four

Kamil Nicalek, Chase Vergason, Joe Amabile, Darius Feaster, Grant Vandevanter, and Christian Estrada are all sent home at the first rose ceremony, according to Reality Steve . Another contestant named Jake Enyeart was sent home during the episode because he actually knew Kufrin prior to meeting her on the show. Reality Steve stated that, “Becca says they’ve met numerous times before. Jake tries to explain himself, but Becca really isn’t having any of it. She just doesn’t see anything there with him, didn’t when they met before, he never showed any interest before, so she doesn’t want to waste his time, so she sends him home.”

According to Reality Steve , the final four contestants this season are Jason Tartick, Blake Horstmann, Garrett Yrigoyen and Colton Underwood. The Hollywood Gossip has reported that Underwood is actually an NFL free agent, who previously dated Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.

For his hometown date, Tartick is originally from Buffalo, New York, so he takes Kufrin to the Anchor Bar, which is the home of the ORIGINAL buffalo wings. Horstmann takes Kufrin to his hometown in Colorado, as does Underwood, as both are from the state. According to The Hollywood Gossip, Underwood has some drama surrounding him this season and he reportedly tried to “holler at” Tia Booth, a former fellow Bachelor contestant of Kufrin’s from Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor.

And the Winner of “The Bachelorette” 2018 Is …

The winner of The Bachelorette 2018 this season has been reported by Reality Steve . The final two were down to Garrett Yrigoyen and Blake Horstmann, but Horstmann was eliminated and Yrigoyen is the 2018 winner of The Bachelorette. Reality Steve said that Yrigoyen and Horstmann, are actually the focal points from the get-go this season. He explained that, “Garrett and Blake are your final two and they are the focal point of the first episode if you’re going to dissect who she’s most into. Blake fans will make a case that they showed what they showed because she picked him, and Garrett fans will say it’s obvious she picked him. And one of them will be wrong. Whatever the case, both of these guys come across as way too likable too.”

TMZ recently published a photo of Kufrin locking lips with her new fiance, but it was hard to make out the identity of the winner in the pic. Whatever the case, Becca Kufrin is engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen.