‘The Voice’ 2018 Finale Times & Schedule

The 2018 finale for The Voice has arrived, with the top 4 vying for the big win. The TV schedule for the show has changed for the remaining episodes and we have all the details on what times the two finale episodes air, how to watch the finale online and more info below.

“THE VOICE” 2018 FINALE TIME AND CHANNEL: The show airs, as usual on the NBC network. Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel NBC is in your area. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations, which you can find here. Part 1 of the finale will air on Monday, May 21, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and part 2 will air on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

“THE VOICE” 2018 FINALE SCHEDULE: The show continues to air on Monday and Tuesday nights for the finale. Episode 1 of the finale will follow its usual 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT time schedule. Tuesday night, however, a highlights episode of the season will run from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT, before showtime. The grand finale will then air from 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT.

“THE VOICE” SEASON 14 FINALE SYNOPSIS: The official NBC synopsis of the finale reads, “On the Live Finale, Part 1, airing tonight, the final four artists perform live in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. Each finalist performs three times – one new solo cover, a special duet with their coach and they debut their first original single. One of the four artists will be a step closer to being named The Voice. Then on the Live Finale, Part 2, airing Tuesday, May 22, 2018 (9-11 p.m. ET/PT), a new winner will be crowned The Voice.”

HOW TO WATCH “THE VOICE” ONLINE: The show is available to watch online, for those who are looking for cable-free options. If you cannot get to a television, find your live streaming instructions here. If you have a cable subscription, you are able to watch NBC live on your computer via NBC.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can also use your Hulu, DirecTV Now, FuboTV or Sling TV credentials to do that, if you have them.

“THE VOICE” 2018 VOTING: Viewers are able to vote in real time for their favorite artists and the results will be revealed on the May 22, 2018 finale episode. For instructions and info on the voting methods for the show, you can find each of them here.

“THE VOICE” 2018 JUDGES REMAINING: Blake Shelton and Adam Levine returned for the season, as longtime coaches. Viewers enjoy their bromance and rivalry on the set. Alicia Keys also returned, even after saying that season 12 was her last. And now, Kelly Clarkson has joined in. All of the judges have contestants in the finale, except for Levine.

“THE VOICE” 2018 FINALISTS: The final 4 contestants include Spensha Baker from Team Blake, Britton Buchanan from Team Alicia, Brynn Cartelli from Team Kelly and Kyla Jade from Team Blake. At some point in the finale episodes, each of the remaining finalists will perform with celebrity artists. Former Voice coach and award-winning star Jennifer Hudson will appear to perform her song “I Know Where I’ve Been”, with finalist Kyla Jade. In the past, Jade was actually one of Hudson’s backup singers. The Grammy-nominated singer Ryan Adams is set to perform his single “To Be Without You” with Britton Buchanan. Country artist Kane Brown will perform his hit song “What Ifs” with contestant Spensha Baker. In addition, Julia Michaels, who was an adviser for Team Adam this season, returns to perform a medley of her hit song “Issues” and her new single “Jump” with Brynn Cartelli.

Each of the contestants will also be performing their original singles and Cartelli’s happens to be co-written by Julia Michaels. The song is titled “Walk My Way”. Additional celebrity performers joining the grand finale include Jason Aldean, James Bay, Kane Brown, Florence + the Machine, Halsey featuring Big Sean, Dua Lipa and season 13 Voice winner Chloe Kohanski.