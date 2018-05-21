‘The Voice’ 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch the Season 14 Finale Online

The finale of The Voice season 14 is a two-part episode, starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Monday night, May 21, 2018. Then, Tuesday night, the results show will air, with a jam-packed grand finale, running from 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT. Prior to the results show, a highlights episode will air from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and it will all broadcast on the NBC network.

For those who would like to watch the show online, but don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch NBC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including NBC (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: NBC (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

FuboTV: NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

In addition to being able to watch NBC live via the above streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via NBC.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu, DirecTV Now or FuboTV credentials to do that.

The top 4 finalists left in the competition for The Voice are Spensha Baker, Kyla Jade, Brynn Cartelli and Britton Buchanan. Cartelli has been a fan favorite this season and has been favored to win, but fans will have to see how her finale performances pan out. According to NBC’s synopsis for the finale episodes, “On the Live Finale, Part 1, airing Monday, May 21 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT), the final four artists perform live in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. Each finalist performs three times – one new solo cover, a special duet with their coach and they debut their first original single. One of the four artists will be a step closer to being named The Voice. Then on the Live Finale, Part 2, airing Tuesday, May 22 (9-11 p.m. ET/PT), a new winner will be crowned The Voice.”

On Sunday night, May 20, 2018, Voice coach Kelly Clarkson carried out her first show hosting gig ever, taking on the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. There, she also pulled double duty, taking the stage as a performer. In addition, she chimed in, singing for the final performance with Salt-N-Pepa, featuring En Vogue. Clarkson and the old school music groups collaborated for a performance of “Whatta Man”.