Thomas Ravenel’s Ex Nanny Dawn Accuses Him of Sexual Assault

Southern Charm viewers previously saw a woman who Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis called “Nanny Dawn” on the show. Dawn, whose last name has not been revealed, was nanny to the ex-couple’s children and she has recently come forward with allegations of sexual assault against Ravenel.

According to People, Dawn reported Ravenel to police on May 7, 2018. Dawn said that in January 2015, Ravenel had gone out to dinner with friends, but when he returned, she alleged he turned the lights off in the kitchen and tried to kiss her but settled for a hug. She said she told him it was inappropriate.

Then, Dawn relayed to People that, “I went upstairs to get my jacket which had the key to my vehicle in the pocket. I was corralled into the master bedroom and he shut the door behind me. I turned around and he had his pants dropped, not wearing underwear. “He was blocking the door. I was mortified, embarrassed, and scared … I was unsure what to do because Kensie was sleeping very close by … He proceeded to rip my clothes off, and I struggled to redress. I remember how worried I was that I may have to run outside in the January cold without clothes on and in an upscale neighborhood. I lived almost an hour away so I would have to drive home naked.”

Dawn claimed that Ravenel later apologized and said it would never happen again. She then said she told the mother of Ravenel’s children, Dennis, who she said was shocked and upset with Ravenel. A woman named Deidre Blair Politelli ended up replacing Dawn.

In another statement to People, Dawn stated that she doesn’t believe Ravenel will be punished for his alleged actions, explaining that, “Although I believe he should be in jail for his crimes, the reality according to statistics is that he will go unpunished. I feel the only justice I will receive is to share my story in the efforts to educate the public and support assault survivors.”

Allegations previously came out that Ravenel was also accused of sexual assault on another woman, according to Page Six. A woman named Ashley Perkins claimed that her mother, Debbie Holloway Perkins, met Ravenel on the dating app Tinder in October 2015, the same year as Ravenel’s alleged incident with Nanny Dawn. Ashley Perkins alleged that the two went out on a first date an estimated one month after Ravenel’s ex Dennis gave birth to their son.

Ashley Perkins alleged to FOX News that, “[My mother] told me that he grabbed her by the wrist and held her down. He then proceeded to pull his penis out. She said no and then he shoved his fingers inside of her vagina and later her anal area … She finally screamed at him, ‘You’re a rapist!’ And apparently that was a trigger word for him because he jumped right off of her.” Page Six reported that Debbie Holloway Perkins had allegedly signed a nondisclosure agreement in 2016 in regards to the incident, but daughter Ashley had not. Ravenel supposedly settled with Debbie Perkins in 2016, by allegedly giving her a sum of $200,000. Nanny Dawn said that Perkins coming out with her alleged incident motivated her to do the same.

Ravenel has not publicly addressed any of these allegations, but according to Page Six, Thomas Ravenel’s girlfriend, Ashley Jacobs, posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, “Do not judge my story by the chapter you walked in on.” And then, on May 5, 2018, Jacobs posted a celebratory anniversary photo with a message that stated, “A year ago today, this man walked into my life and changed it forever! It has certainly been an adventure and one I wouldn’t change for the world. You fill my heart with so much love and I am so lucky to call you mine. Thank you for all that you do for me. I love you, Thomas! P.S- We are so incredibly thankful for everyone who has followed us and supported us on this journey.”

Ravenel and Jacobs briefly set their Instagram accounts to private after the first allegations came out, though they have since become public again. Ashley Jacobs was introduced to Southern Charm viewers this season on the show, the first official relationship for Ravenel since his break up with ex Dennis. And, though Ravenel and Jacobs have not directly spoken out about the recent allegations, Ravenel’s attorney has addressed the media, saying, “My client enjoys a certain degree of fame and unfortunately has become — unfairly — a target for an individual who has, in my opinion, dubious motivations.”

As reported by Us Weekly, Bravo and the Southern Charm production company, Haymaker, announced on May 4, 2018 that they are investigating the claims against Ravenel. Bravo released the following statement, “Haymaker, the production company for Southern Charm, and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously. Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully reviewed, appropriate action will be taken.”