Thomas Ravenel Accused of Sexual Assault While Still With Girlfriend Ashley Jacobs

Kathryn Dennis, of Southern Charm, has had a rough time in the courts, when it comes to custody of their two young children with dad Ravenel, but she appears to have turned her life completely around. There have been paternity tests, drug tests and countless fights. Dennis reportedly failed drug tests in the past, but both Dennis and Ravenel have had their legal issues over the years. After all, Ravenel was busted for cocaine and Dennis was arrested for underage drinking and disorderly conduct in 2012. Whatever the case, the two appear to be in a much better place, as fans can see on Southern Charm.

There is a new addition in the equation, as Thomas Ravenel introduces his new girlfriend Ashley Jacobs to the group. Dennis was friendly and civil when she first met Jacobs and she decided to meet with her for lunch. At the lunch, Dennis found out that Jacobs first met her children after a week and that she and Ravenel had been dating for months. Ravenel had reportedly not made Dennis aware of his relationship with Jacobs. Regardless of this, Dennis kept her cool and maintained civility once again.

Later on in the season, Jacobs gets accused of being a gold-digger and she appears to clash with her Southern Charm cast-mates. One cast member who is rooting for her, however, is Patricia Sudler-Smith, the mother of Ravenel’s friend Whitney. Sudler-Smith actually pushes for Ravenel to get engaged. And, another cast member who enjoys Jacobs is Craig Conover, who told Bravo that, “Ashley’s always been super nice to me. Like, she’s a sweetheart to me. I’m nice to people that are nice to me. The only time I’m not is if you’re not nice to someone I care about. I don’t know if that’s the case or not. I think they appear happy. I’m a very big supporter of letting people live their lives and doing whatever the hell you want because you only live once.

He continued to talk about Jacobs’ relationship with Ravenel, saying that, “[She] and Thomas, I don’t know what’s gonna happen with them, and you’ll see this year it’s constantly changing. I think the only thing that stays constant with this group of friends is that nothing is actually constant. So we’ll see what happens.”

Recently, allegations came out that Ravenel was accused of sexual assault, according to Page Six, but Ravenel appears to still be with Jacobs, so she may very well be sticking by her man. A woman named Ashley Perkins has claimed that her mother, Debbie Holloway Perkins, met Ravenel on the dating app Tinder in October 2015. She alleged that the two went out on a first date an estimated one month after Dennis gave birth to her son with Ravenel.

Ashley Perkins claimed to FOX News that, “[My mother] told me that he grabbed her by the wrist and held her down. He then proceeded to pull his penis out. She said no and then he shoved his fingers inside of her vagina and later her anal area … She finally screamed at him, ‘You’re a rapist!’ And apparently that was a trigger word for him because he jumped right off of her.” Page Six reported that Debbie Holloway Perkins allegedly signed a nondisclosure agreement in 2016 in regards to the incident, but daughter Ashley had not. Ravenel allegedly settled with matriarch Perkins in 2016, by giving her $200,000.

Ravenel has not publicly addressed these allegations, but according to Page Six, Ravenel’s girlfriend Jacobs posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, “Do not judge my story by the chapter you walked in on.” The photo has since been deleted and her Instagram account has been set to private. Ravenel has also set his Instagram to private, at least for now.