‘Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition’ Live Stream: How to Watch the Episodes Online

Undercover Boss has returned and this season is a special edition of the show. Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition airs on the CBS network on Friday nights, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. The premiere episode airs at a slightly different time, running from 7:59 p.m. until 9:01 p.m. ET/PT and 6:59 – 8:01 p.m. CT. The show’s executive producer, Greg Goldman, said to CBS, “Imagine if your idol could walk a mile in your shoes, recognize your special ability and change your life forever? This is what you’ll see this season on the celebrity edition of UNDERCOVER BOSS – along with state-of-the-art disguises, trickier undercover situations – and the greatest payoffs yet.”

If you would like to watch Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition online, but you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS online, via your phone or on another streaming device just by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. Each of them cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so that you can watch tonight’s show at no cost:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial. Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or via your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access: This service allows you to watch a live stream of your local CBS network (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch the show on your computer via the CBS website, or via your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

FuboTV: CBS (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch episodes of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

The premiere episode of Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition uses Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas as the subject. The gymnast goes under cover to check out gifted gymnasts, as well as coaches. Episode 2 of the show features singer and actress Idina Menzel, who many know from Broadway and the movie Frozen. The official CBS episode synopsis reads, “Recording artist and actress Idina Menzel goes under cover to find Broadway’s next amazing talents.” YouTube ssensation Bethany Mota, along with Super Bowl Champion and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders are also appearing on the show this season.

Normally, Undercover Boss takes a big wig at a company and puts them in a disguise. The individual then goes under cover to see what needs improvement in their company and to recognize specific employees who go above and beyond their jobs. These people are rewarded. At the same time, some employees are, at times, outed as poor workers. For the most part, however, the show is about improvement and rewarding, so that message has not changed. According to CBS, with the celebrity edition of the show, “Celebrities at the top of their chosen fields are going undercover to find talented people and make dreams come true. The nation’s best singers, athletes, models and business icons embark on talent searches to pay it forward to deserving yet-to-be-discovered individuals.”

On the premiere episode of the show, Gabby Douglas went undercover as Diane Anderson, who is a middle-aged office manager. Fictional Anderson hopes to one day open up a gymnastics school for children, as reported by People. Meanwhile, for Idina Menzel’s episode of the show, she plays a receptionist who wants to break into the business of musical theater. As a Broadway star, this is definitely up Menzel’s alley … Or, is it?

While only four celebrities were revealed at the start of the season, throughout the rest of the season, more are announced. Tune in Friday nights on CBS, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT to watch Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition.