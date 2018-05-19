Victoria Beckham Not Smiling: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Victoria Beckham’s not smiling at the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is the new hot meme on social media. The former Spice Girl was one of the 600-or so attendees at the biggest wedding of the year. Victoria attended the wedding alongside her husband, perhaps you’ve heard of him, David Beckham. The former Manchester United and Preston North End soccer star looked his usual cheerful, grinning self as he shook hands with fellow guests. Though Victoria gave many on social media the impression that she would rather be doing anything else than be at the May 19 nuptials.

As writer Caitlin Moran put it, Victoria Beckham’s non-smiling is the Pippa Middleton’s “bum” of Prince Harry’s wedding.

1. Beckham Has Said Before that Her ‘Vulnerability’ Prevents Her Smiling at Public Events

Beckham revealed one of the reasons that she is reluctant to smile publicly in an October 2016 interview with the Sunday Times’ Style magazine. Beckham said, “I don’t know if it’s the years of being photographed and the criticism but I just feel exposed and vulnerable and uncomfortable, and I can’t be myself. I can’t wait till I’m off [the red carpet] and we can all just have a drink, throw our heads back, and who cares if your lip gloss has worn off? You can relax.”

When her husband joined the LA Galaxy in 2007, Victoria gave her opinion on her reputation in an interview with W Magazine, “I think [Americans] are really going to see me for the first time. I think they have this impression that I’m this miserable cow who doesn’t smile. But I’m actually quite the opposite. When you’re out there, they’re trying to get pictures up your shirt, down your top. With all the flashes, it’s as much as you can do to just find your car. I’m going to try and smile more for America.”

2. A 2018 Academic Study Decreed that Not Smiling Does Not Make a Person ‘Look Cool’

In April 2018, the Journal of Consumer Psychology released a study that decreed that not smiling doesn’t make a person look cooler. The author of the study, Caleb Warren, told the New York Post at the time, “There’s this belief that the way people become cool is by being inexpressive. What I’m trying to communicate with this paper is that’s often wrong. Most of the time, being inexpressive makes people seem less cool. They’d be better off by smiling.”

Warren went on to cite an interview that Kanye West gave to the Huffington Post in 2015 in which he said that he didn’t smile because “it just wouldn’t look as cool.” Warren said, “Generally, you’re better off smiling than being inexpressive — which is, again, the opposite of what Kanye West said. Probably, Kanye would look cooler if he smiled. And if he talked less, but that’s a different issue.”

Unfortunately for Beckham, the wolves of social media have been savaging the fashion designer for non-smiling choice. Here are some of the best jokes:

BREAKING: Victoria Beckham has arrived wearing a dark blue dress and a scowl — Jess Brammar (@jessbrammar) May 19, 2018

'Victoria Beckham there … with an expression that suggests that she's just been served a reheated Findus Crispy Pancake filled with cat shit.' — Ben Cogan (@BeCoMeCast) May 19, 2018

why is everyone so knee deep in the fact that victoria beckham doesn’t smile? that’s her vibe! she gon’ have zero wrinkles when she’s 70 and y’all are gonna be jealous then iconic vampire pic.twitter.com/HP3my7kGrs — GABRIELLA (@velvetgh0st) May 19, 2018

I feel sorry for Victoria Beckham. She always gets grief for looking grumpy. You’d look grumpy too, if you hadn’t had a carbohydrate since 1996. — Vikki Stone (@vikkistone) May 19, 2018

God, it's not much fun being Victoria Beckham, is it? — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) May 19, 2018

Victoria Beckham dressed like she’s going to the funeral of Meghan Markle’s single life. A grieving queen. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/earKBQUrIP — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) May 19, 2018

Victoria Beckham easily one of the most miserable people on earth. — Jamie East (@jamieeast) May 19, 2018

Victoria Beckham wearing a stunning scowl. pic.twitter.com/avZx9CDHDb — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 19, 2018

Although some on Twitter have defended Victoria’s actions:

I was just thinking, "Would it hurt Victoria Beckham to smile?" Then I remembered I said just a few days ago that no woman owes anyone a smile and realized…we have been CONDITIONED to think like this! Ugh. — Rhonda Wallace (@rwallacetx19) May 19, 2018

You people are mad that Victoria Beckham doesn't smile a lot?

Give the woman a break!

Just look at her guys 😻😻😻😻😻😩😩❤️ #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/rtSVOBfzkU — NDINGALINDA 👑 (@nickpagemat) May 19, 2018

4. Beckham Has Proven in the Past That She Is Capable of Laughter

There is some recorded evidence of Victoria Beckham laughing and smiling. One such instance was when she and her husband were interviewed by Ali G in 2001. In August 2014, Victoria tweeted fond memories of the interview, writing, “Remember this?Ali G with David. So fun!! I’ll miss these clothes, please find them a good home.”

Remember this?Ali G with David.So fun!!I'll miss these clothes,please find them a good home #VBxTHEOUTNET 😊🙏 xvb pic.twitter.com/BsQrLqcKyv — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) August 7, 2014

Victoria’s participation in the interview was complimented in reviews by the Guardian, the Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail.

5. Beckham Opted for a Similar Dress to the One She Wore at Prince William’s 2011 Wedding

In addition to not smiling, Victoria Beckham is being savaged for wearing what is being perceived as a “funeral dress” to the wedding, according to the Sun. The tabloid also reported that Beckham’s band mate, Emma Bunton aka Baby Spice, was also in attendance at the wedding.

At Prince William’s 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton, Beckham opted for a similar navy blue dress that was created by her own fashion label with a Philip Treacy fascinator. For Prince Harry’s big day, she complimented her outfitted with a pair of coral heels.