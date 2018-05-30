How to Watch ‘American Ninja Warrior’ 2018 Dallas City Qualifiers Online

American Ninja Warrior premieres season 10 on the NBC network tonight, on May 30, 2018. The season kicks off with the first qualifying round and competitors will tackle a total of six obstacles, which includes the Mega Warped Wall. Episode 1 will take place in Dallas, Texas.

Recently, American Ninja Warrior participated in a special celebrity edition episode, in honor of Red Nose Day. The Red Nose Day campaign has raised over $100 million over the past few years, on a mission to end child poverty. Show hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila both participated in the event, alongside their special co-host Kristine Leahy. Gbajabiamila even took on the course himself, along with celebrities Ne-Yo, Derek Hough, WWE star Nikki Bella, Colton Dunn, Scott Evans, Olympian Nastia Liukin and Gregg Sulkin. Prior to the special airing, NBC released a statement that reported, “Elite ninjas will return to support and mentor their partner as they take on the physical and mental challenges of the course. Kevin Bull (coaching Akbar), Drew Drechsel (coaching NE-YO), Natalie Duran (coaching Colton), Meagan Martin (coaching Derek), Grant McCartney (coaching Nikki), Flip Rodriguez (coaching Scott), Barclay Stockett (coaching Nastia) and Maggie Thorne (coaching Gregg) will help the celebrities through a grueling set of obstacles including the floating steps, the spinning bridge and the iconic warped wall.”

On next week’s episode of American Ninja Warrior, the Los Angeles City Qualifiers will take place. The official episode 2 synopsis reads, “Competitors face six obstacles, including the Jumper Cables and the Doorknob Drop; veteran American Ninja Warrior competitors Sean Bryan, Kevin Bull and Flip Roddriguez compete.” With some familiar faces in the mix, it should make for an interesting episode.