Watch Bob’s Burgers Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

For quite some time, FOX seemed to have a bit of difficulty finding shows that’d compliment their big hit, The Simpsons, on Sunday nights. Then, along came Bob’s Burgers. Bob’s Burgers, an animated hit created by Loren Bouchard, is a show about a lower-middle-class family called the Belchers who are trying hard to survive with their family burger business. Bob and Linda Belcher, parents to three, aren’t the typical mom and dad. As it’s been running for 8 seasons, with 76 episodes total, it makes sense that you might want to watch Bob’s Burgers online and catch up. Here’s how to watch Bob’s Burgers streaming online.

How to Watch Bob’s Burgers Online & Stream the Complete Series

Among the streaming services, Hulu has exclusive rights to Bob’s Burgers. If you don’t already have an account, there are a couple different options when signing up:

Hulu: If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, which includes every episode of Bob’s Burgers, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV: If you also want to watch new Bob’s Burgers episodes live as they air, “Hulu with Live TV” is the way to go. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in select markets). It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

Once signed up for either of the above options, you can watch every episode of Bob’s Burgers on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

How to Buy & Stream Individual Bob’s Burgers Episodes & Seasons

If you would rather own the episodes but still want to have a digital library so you can watch on different devices, you can purchase either individual episodes or seasons and then watch via Amazon:

Season 1: Episodes cost $2.99, or the entire season costs $9.99

Season 2: Episodes cost $2.99, or the entire season costs $9.99

Season 3: Episodes cost $2.99, or the entire season costs $9.99

Season 4: Episodes cost $2.99, or the entire season costs $9.99

Season 5: Episodes cost $2.99, or the entire season costs $9.99

Season 6: Episodes cost $2.99, or the entire season costs $9.99

Season 7: Episodes cost $2.99, or the entire season costs $9.99

Season 8: Episodes cost $2.99, or the entire season costs $34.99

Once you’ve bought an episode or season, you can either watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app, which is free to download on Apple TV, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Smart TV’s and more. You can also watch on an Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV stick without having to download the app.

Where to Buy Bob’s Burgers Seasons on DVD

Another option, if you prefer being able to watch episodes without being reliant on an internet connection, is to buy individual seasons or the entire series on DVD. You can do that right here.

NOTE: Spoilers to follow

How Many Bob’s Burgers Seasons Are There?

The show is currently in the middle of their eighth season. Debuting on January 9, 2011, the show does quite well for the network, and there’s a great chance that it’ll be renewed for more seasons.

Bob’s Burgers Season 1

13 Episodes | January 2011 – May 2011

The first season took quite a gamble with their first episode. Titled “Human Flesh,” the episode was about — you guessed it — Bob’s burgers possibly being made from human flesh from the crematorium next door. That episode was the most-watched of the season, but that doesn’t mean its other 12 episodes weren’t as interesting. Guest voices this season include comedian Brian Posehn in “Spaghetti Western and Meatballs,” Kevin Kline in “Burger Wars,” and Amy Sedaris in “Weekend At Mort’s,”

Bob’s Burgers Season 2

9 Episodes | March 2012 – May 2012

Season 2 was the shortest for Bob’s Burgers, but the episodes were even more memorable. Guest stars this season include Bill Hader, who played a bank robber named Mickey in “”Bob Day Afternoon,” and Aziz Ansari, who continuously pops up in later seasons to play Darryl, a student and game geek at Tina, Louise, and Gene’s school.

Bob’s Burgers Season 3

23 Episodes | September 2012 – May 2013

The show officially got a full season during their third year on the air. An interesting theme this season is that Bob is often out of the restaurant — not only does he pose as his landlord’s personal chef during a Thanksgiving, but he’s also offered the job as a chef on a cruise ship. This season touched on the relationship between Gene and Courtney, voiced by David Wain. She’s the girl he “like likes” for a brief amount of time (but he seems to like her father just a little bit more.)

Bob’s Burgers Season 4

22 Episodes | September 2013 – May 2014

In the show’s fourth season, fans learn about Linda’s past as a member of an all-girl singing group, and Bob briefly takes a break from flipping burgers to teach home economics. Of course, he doesn’t have as much passion for the class as he does for beef. Teddy, Bob’s buddy, and best customer, also babysits the kids in one episode.

Bob’s Burgers Season 5

21 Episodes | October 2014 – May 2015

We learn even more about Bob and his father, “Big Bob,” this season, and Linda pulls a disappearing act on her family during her birthday. The list of guest vocals is also more impressive than ever, with Kumail Nanjiani, Jordan Peele, Nick Offerman, Rachel Dratch, and Zach Galifianakis appearing on episodes.

Bob’s Burgers Season 6

19 Episodes | September 2015 – May 2016

Tina crosses to the side of being bad this season after she develops a graffiti hobby after learning that she’s “boring” in the episode “The Land Ship.” This season also had a Thanksgiving episode focused on Gayle, Linda’s cat-loving sister (who’s voiced by returning guest Megan Mullally.) You can also hear Steve Buscemi, the main cast of Flight of the Conchords (you might remember that Kristin Schall, who voices Louise, had a recurring role on the HBO show), and Paul Rudd.

Bob’s Burgers Season 7

22 Episodes | September 2016 – June 2017

In the debut episode of the seventh season, Louise catches the flu and has a fever dream that’s a bit like The Wizard of Oz. Bob also faces a problem when his cheaper meat provider offers horse meat instead of beef. As you may imagine, horse-loving Tina isn’t too happy about the news. The kids also try their hardest to save the Touch n’ Sea Aquarium this season, which was a staple of their childhood.

Bob’s Burgers Season 8

21 Episodes | October 2017 – May 2018

Set to wrap at the end of May 2018, the eighth season of Bob’s Burgers includes a two-part Christmas episode called “The Bleakening” and an episode called “Boywatch,” where Tina signs up to be a junior lifeguard just to be able to be close to athletic boys her age. The problem is, she’s horrible at the job.

What Are the Best Bob’s Burgers Episodes?

Let’s get one thing straight — as of now, there are no bad episodes of Bob’s Burgers or episodes that are worthy of skipping. But, as with all shows, there are a few that stand out from the rest and can be watched on repeat.

Here’s a list of the best Bob’s Burgers episodes:

Season 3, Episode 21: “Boyz 4 Now”

We all remember our first crush. After being dragged to a Boyz 4 Now pop concert, Louise starts having feelings for one of the musicians — Boo Boo. However, she’s not really sure how to handle those feelings and ends up making, erm, quite an impression on him after she sneaks onto the Boyz 4 Now tour bus.

Season 3, Episode 7: “Tina-Rannosaurus Wrecks”

Bob thinks he’s doing a good thing by letting Tina practice driving in a (mostly) empty lot, but thing turn bad quickly when she manages to hit the one car there. From there, the two need to weave a story of funny lies as to what happened, which leaves Tina — who’s generally a good, moral kid — filled with anxiety and regret.

Season 2, Episode 4: “BurgerBoss”

This episode appeals to the gamer in all of us. Bob buys an old-school arcade game for the restaurant called BurgerBoss as an attempt to bring in more income but quickly becomes obsessed with his score. After the villainous Jimmy Pesto plays a round, gets a high score, and inputs “BOB SUX” into the game, the obsession grows even more.

Season 4, Episode 17: “The Equestranauts”

Part of being a parent is sometimes participating in things you don’t want to. It’s no surprise that Tina loves horses, so the Equestranauts series appeals to her. Modeled to be like “My Little Pony,” the episode plays off of the very real concept of “bronies.”

Season 6, Episode 7: “The Gene and Courtney Show”

After offering to do the morning announcements, Gene and Courtney realize that they actually do have a lot of natural chemistry together. But when romance is added to the mix, their once-loved announcements start to get a little stale.

Who Are the Voice Actors in the Bob’s Burgers Cast?

Unlike many other animated shows, almost every character on Bob’s Burgers is voiced by a different person. Here’s who’s responsible for bringing the characters to life.

Bob is the main character of the series. If his voice sounds familiar, it may be because H. Jon Benjamin also voices Archer in the hit cartoon, Archer. Benjamin has quite a distinct voice and doesn’t change things up much with the two characters.

Surprised that Linda’s sing-songy voice is actually that of a man? Bob’s Burgers is known for switching things up. While Roberts has a few other credits to his name (like the voice of Xyler in Gravity Falls) Bob’s Burgers could very well be considered his first major role.

The character of Tina was actually envisioned to be a boy, but it’s good they made the swap. Tina is one of the most charming characters on the show, and Dan Mintz does a perfect “sad, melancholy, love-struck teen.” He’s worked on other shows like Son of Zorn and Adventure Time

Kristen Schaal is known for her enthusiastic, young-sounding voice, so having her take on youngest daughter Louise is perfect. The stand-up comedian is currently acting in Last Man on Earth, making her a pretty important person over at FOX.

The Belcher’s only son is played by comedian Eugene Mirman, who also does a voice in Archer and has appeared in episodes of Aqua Teen Hunger Force.

Teddy is a big fan of burgers and a huge fan of Bob. Voiced by Larry Murphy, who was once on the television show Delocated and has lent his voice to Ugly Americans, he’s been an important part of the series.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Bob’s Burgers?

As you can imagine, a lot of guest stars have made appearances on the show — especially once it started really hitting its stride. Some guest stars have recurring roles (like Megan Mullally) while others only appear in an episode or two. Here’s a list of some of the most important Bob’s Burgers guest stars that you don’t want to miss.

In the season three episode “Nude Beach,” Tommy is the replacement health inspector after Hugo realizes his true happiness surrounds the freedom to be nude. With his history on Portlandia and Saturday Night Live, Armisen knows how to be funny.

Oswalt appears as the “Moody Foodie” in the season two episode with the same name. He’s a food critic who has the power to shut down restaurants, and as expected, his experience at the Belcher’s restaurant left a lot to be desired.

In an effort to try and be a normal kid, Linda pushes Louise to have a slumber party in season four. She invites Jessica, who has kind of an embarrassing secret. You probably know Hahn best for her work in Parks and Recreation and Happyish.

Tina and Tammy’s relationship is rather…interesting, and a pretty good representation of the love-hate relationships that many teenage girls have. She’s in a bunch of episodes, which is a treat — since not only is she a funny character, but she’s voiced by Jenny Slate, who’s also done voices for Adventure Time and the Netflix show Big Mouth.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Bob’s Burgers?

Created by Loren Bouchard, who’s also credited as being the co-creator of Home Movies, there’s a lot of impressive talent behind Bob’s Burgers. Here are a few names that make the show such a success.

Jim Dauterive, Bob’s Burgers executive producer

Jim Dauterive worked on King of the Hill in such a great capacity that they named a character after him. (He shares the same last name as Bill.) His expertise in comedic animation is likely why Bob’s Burgers has been on the air for so long.

Lizzie Molyneux, Bob’s Burgers writer and producer

Lizzie Molyneux is credited for producing 89 episodes of Bob’s Burgers and writing 69 of them, meaning she’s a huge influence behind the scenes. In 2015, she also served as executive producer on a TV movie called Nerd Herd.

Wendy Molyneux, Bob’s Burgers writer and producer

Wendy Molyneaux, Lizzie’s older sister, also works on the show as a writer and producer. She got her writing start on The Megan Mullally Show, which aired in 2006.

Scott Jacobson, Bob’s Burgers writer and producer

Scott Jacobson has also been linked to Saturday Night Live, The Daily Show, and Squidbillies.

Where Bob’s Burgers Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Bob’s Burgers is an important series, as it portrays an average, struggling-but-in-secret family who prioritizes their career. The Belchers live right above their restaurant, meaning that they’ve got a lot invested in that property. It’s a cartoon that lets kids be kids, and doesn’t shy away from topics like puberty, growing up, and marriage — and it addresses everything with original music. (Yes, a soundtrack has been released, and it’s a must-have for any fan.)

The character of Bob strays far from the “idiot dad” stereotype that many other shows seem to fall victim to. In fact, The Odyssey believes that Bob’s Burgers is actually “a casually feminist masterpiece,” stating that it “breaks the mold of many of its predecessors.” In today’s word, that’s extremely important.

Unlike so many other shows, Bob’s Burgers doesn’t run on a formula. They’re not afraid to think up original plotlines, and that makes it a truly influential animated series.