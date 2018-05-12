How to Watch Dunkirk Online Without Cable

Dunkirk, the 2017 film directed by Christopher Nolan that was nominated for “Best Picture” and won three Academy Awards and countless other accolades, makes its television premiere Saturday, May 12, at 8 p.m. ET on HBO.

Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable, you can still watch HBO on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. With all of these services, you can either watch live HBO, or you can watch any of HBO’s on-demand content, which will include Dunkirk starting Saturday night.

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live HBO and all of HBO’s on-demand library through Amazon Channels. The HBO channel, which costs $14.99 per month, also comes with a free trial.

Once signed up for both Prime and the HBO channel, you can watch Dunkirk live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu: From now through the end of June, Hulu is offering a special deal that allows you to add HBO to an existing or new account for just $4.99 per month.

Once signed up, you can watch Dunkirk live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: HBO is a $5 per month add-on that can be added to any of DirecTV Now’s four channel packages. You can add it to your existing DirecTV Now account, or if you’re a new subscriber, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any base package plus HBO. Additionally, new subscribers can get $25 off your first three months with promo code “YESNOW3”, so if you sign up for the “Live a Little” package and HBO, you would get 60-plus channels, including HBO, for just $15 per month for the first three months.

Once signed up, you can watch Dunkirk live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime. You can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app. Additionally, you can also use your DirecTV Now credentials to sign in and watch via HBO Go.

How to Rent or Buy Online: If you don’t want to watch Dunkirk through any of the above streaming options, you can either rent ($5.99) or buy ($19.99) a digital copy through Amazon.

Once purchased, you can watch the movie on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.