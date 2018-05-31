How to Watch ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Online

The reunion series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has become a success, carrying the torch from the original show. Episodes air live on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. ET/PT via MTV. Throughout the week, reruns from the new show, in addition to the original series, also air on MTV. Unfortunately, fans who do not have a television or cable may have difficulty watching the show. But, they don’t have to have a hard time because there are several options for watching the show online. In addition, Amazon already has season 1 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation available for purchase, either by individual episode, or for the entire season, which you can find here.

If you do not have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation online live via your computer, phone or via streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free:

DirecTV Now: Both MTV and MTV2 (this is the only streaming service that offers MTV2) are included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages, which range from $35 to $70 per month. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch MTV live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: For MTV, you’ll need to sign up for either the “Sling Orange” ($20 per month) or “Sling Blue” ($25 per month) base package, then add the “Comedy Extra” add-on for another $5 per month. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of all of those packages, and you can then watch MTV live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Pauly D, The Situation, Snooki, Deena, JWOWW, Vinny, and Ronnie all returned to the show, which has been filmed in Miami, Florida. Though the cast was known for filming in Seaside Heights for the original series, they also had previously filmed in Italy, as well as Miami, so this is a good fit.

According to Philly Voice, the nightclub made famous by the Jersey Shore cast, Club Karma, may be getting shut down. When the cast lived and filmed in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, they often went out to Karma to party for the night. Philly Voice reported that the town is seeking an injunction in New Jersey Superior Court to stop business at Club Karma. The borough may try to revoke the club’s liquor license and the injunction has stated that Karma is operating as a nightclub, “which is prohibited by borough code.”

John Saddy, the owner of Club Karma, has released a statement about the situation, explaining, “I am running the club the same way it’s been run for the last 15 years. There is nothing different. Only in their minds it’s different. The town is just coming after us. They called in all these cops for a bunch of kids dancing.” Mayor Anthony Vaz is reportedly hoping to clean up the image of Seaside Heights.

While the Jersey Shore series has paved the way for other shows like Party Down South and Floribama Shore, Fox has reported that another show is currently in the works. There is a show planned to film at the Party Cove at the Lake of the Ozarks and is already casting for it.

The Party Cove casting call info released for candidates reads, “Listen up, Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin and the surrounding areas, we are looking for the most interesting, craziest, hottest, loudest 21+ SUMMER VACATIONERS who are ready to hit the lake and share the summer of a lifetime with us. For those in the know, spending your summer at the Lake of the Ozarks is the place to be, and it’s the one thing you look forward to all year! Whether it’s a rite of passage, an ultimate escape, or just your usual summertime lifestyle, we want to hear your plans and how you’re going to make it the greatest summer you’ve ever had. From the team that brought you JERSEY SHORE, FLORIBAMA SHORE and PARTY DOWN SOUTH, this summer, we’re heading lakeside to introduce the world to another phenomenon, and this one is totally Midwest-style, like the country has never seen! So, if you have a story to tell, we want to hear from you!” Years ago, there was talk of a Jersey Shore 2, but it never came to fruition.