How to Watch Kevin Smith’s Showtime Stand-Up Special Online Without Cable

An hour before he suffered a massive heart attack in February, Kevin Smith was performing a stand-up show at the Alex Theater in Glendale, California. Now, the show that was very nearly his last has been turned into a Showtime comedy special aptly named Kevin Smith: Silent But Deadly.

According to the preview, Smith covers a variety of things in his one-hour stand-up special, including “marriage, his kid, his friends and his work (or lack thereof).” In what turns out to be a chill-inducing moment due to what would happen later that night, one of Smiths’ jokes revolves around “the worst diet ever attempted”:

Fortunately, a little more than two months later, Smith revealed that he had lost nearly 30 pounds and that “this heart attack was the best thing that ever happened to my health.”

“This is the weight I was when I met my wife, so this is a good weight to be at,” said Smith, who has gone Vegan since suffering the “widow-maker” heart attack in which his LAD artery was 100 percent blocked. “Last time I was at this weight, I scored, big time. I joined Weight Watchers, and they made me an ambassador. It’s me, Oprah and DJ Khaled, I’m in pretty good company.”

The comedy special I was shooting with @comedydynamics the night I almost died of a heart attack has been picked up by @Showtime! Mark your calendars: It airs MAY 11th on the same network as @SHO_Homeland! Thanks for the home, #Showtime! https://t.co/MIdUPDrVMj — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 9, 2018

It may feel pretty surreal watching Smith perform stand-up knowing that he’s not far away from a near-deadly heart attack at that moment, but knowing how well his recovery has gone since will make it easier to watch. Of course, the fact that the man is a comedic genius should also help in its watchability.

This is Smith’s first televised comedy special in six years.