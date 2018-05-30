How to Watch ‘Masterchef’ Season 9 Online

Masterchef has returned, with contestants vying for the win in the Masterchef kitchen once again. Season 9 of Masterchef kicks off with 43 home cooks competing to earn a spot in the top 24. The judges each will choose eight home cooks and mentor them throughout the competition. For the first two episodes, the 43 contestants will be getting narrowed down, followed by their first big challenge – to cook and plate one dish featuring an ingredient that is unique to each of their home states.

Masterchef broadcasts Wednesday nights, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT, on the Fox network. Then, on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, it will change to 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 p.m. CT. For those who do not have cable, there are still options for live streaming the show so that you can watch episodes online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a television, you can still watch the Fox network live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including Fox (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: Fox (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

DirecTV Now: Fox (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial now matter what bundle you choose, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

For the first time on the show, the competition won’t just be among the contestants. The judges will be battling against each other, hoping for someone from each of their teams takes the final win. This season’s contestants include a Bus Driver, Personal Grocery Shopper, Country Singer, Pilot, Model, Firefighter, Dishwasher and Optometrist, according to Fox.

Fox's official synopsis of the premiere and new season reads, "In the season premiere, the nation's best home cooks travel to Los Angeles to compete for a spot in the Top 24. That's when twist kicks in: the judges each will have eight aprons to hand out to the home cooks whom they deem worthy – and they will then mentor those contestants throughout the competition. However, as in all prior seasons, only one home cook will claim the MASTERCHEF title and the $250,000 grand prize."