How to Watch ‘Meghan and Harry: A Royal Romance’ Online

Meghan and Harry: A Royal Romance premieres on the Lifetime network on May 13, 2018. The movie “follows the fairytale romance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the moment they met after being set up by friends, through their initial courtship when they were able to keep their romance under wraps, and ultimately the intense global media attention surrounding their relationship and Meghan’s life as a divorced American actress.” The movie begins at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. If you don not have cable or cannot get to a TV, you can still easily watch Lifetime live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including Lifetime. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Lifetime on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: Lifetime is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch Lifetime live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

DirecTV Now: Lifetime is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial now matter what bundle you choose, and you can then watch Lifetime live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser play the title roles as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. While the movie is based on the love story of Markle and Prince Harry, there are, of course, some fictional aspects, according to People. Some of the true aspects of the real couple’s relationship that are included in the movie are that the two were set up on a blind date. Another true moment that’s in the film was that a trip to Botswana was one of the couple’s first dates. The real couple also does have matching bracelets, which they do in the movie.

When it comes to the real Royal Wedding, the actual Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to marry on May 19, 2018. Recently, the Queen publicly gave her consent for the couple to marry, according to BBC. If Prince Harry had not received consent from the Queen, he would have been disqualified from the line of succession to the throne. The official Instrument of Consent stated that, “Now know ye that we have consented and do by these presents signify our consent to the contracting of matrimony between our most dearly beloved grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales KCVO and Rachel Meghan Markle.”

The Royal Wedding ceremony will take place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England. The evening reception will then be held at the Frogmore House.