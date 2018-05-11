How to Watch ‘Meghan Markle: An American Princess’ Online

Meghan Markle: An American Princess airs on the Fox network, as the countdown to the Royal Wedding continues. Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry will take place on Saturday, May 19, 2018, and there are many specials airing in order to pay tribute to the event. In place of the Masterchef Junior season 6 finale tonight, Meghan Markle: An American Princess will air. The 2018 Masterchef Junior finale will air on FOX next week, on May 18, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. ET/PT.

For the Meghan Markle: An American Princess TV special, Fox has reported that the plot features, “The actress’s life before Prince Harry and how both her career as an actress and passion for activism could help shape her role as a member of the royal family; conversations with figures from Markle’s past.” If you do not have cable or can’t get to a television, you can still watch the Fox network live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including Fox (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: Fox (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

DirecTV Now: Fox (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial now matter what bundle you choose, and then you can watch the show live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Some of the people included in the special are Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress Designer, David Emanuel; Royal Correspondent Katie Nicholl; aristocrat Lady Colin Campbell; Viscountess Hinchingbrooke, Julie Montagu; Dickie Arbiter, Former Press Secretary to the Queen; Royal Photographer Arthur Edwards; Ingrid Seward, Editor of Majesty Magazine; Celebrity Stylist Jason Bell; Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha; Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burell; and Broadcast Journalist Piers Morgan. CBS’s official statement about the special explains that, “Broadcast journalist Piers Morgan will provide exclusive commentary on the many ways this spirited young American will have to adapt to life in the traditional royal household. Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, will offer insight into her sibling’s upbringing and describe the racial prejudice their family often faced. Also featured in the special will be Royal Correspondent and Harry’s biographer, Katie Nicholl; and Paul Burrell, Princess Diana’s former butler, who will look back at Prince Harry’s childhood. Additionally, the special will feature conversations with other figures from Markle’s past, including schoolmates, co-stars and more.”

Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials from the Fox Broadcasting Company, told Fox that, “Since the early days of the British monarchy, right up to the present, the royal family has captivated the minds and imaginations of people across the globe. With Meghan Markle on the cusp of becoming a real princess, joining the likes of Princess Kate and the late Princess Diana, this special will give viewers a unique look and insight into her journey, from her upbringing in Southern California to her wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor Castle.”

Meghan Markle: An American Princess airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on the FOX network tonight, May 11, 2018. When it comes to the actual wedding, coverage on multiple networks will begin as early as 4 a.m. ET, though FOX will not be airing coverage. According to CBS News, Prince Harry and Prince William will arrive at St. George’s Chapel around 6:45 a.m. ET, which is 11:45 a.m. local time (GMT). Then, Queen Elizabeth will arrive around 6:55 a.m. ET, 11:55 a.m. GMT. Meghan Markle will immediately follow the Queen and the ceremony will start at 7 a.m. ET, 12 p.m. GMT.