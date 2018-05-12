Patrick Melrose Live Stream: How to Watch Showtime Online Without Cable

Benedict Cumberbatch returns to television screens in the new drama Patrick Melrose, a five-episode miniseries based on Edward St. Aubyn’s novels of the same name.

Preview

Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock, Doctor Strange) is certainly no stranger to playing unique characters, and his role in Patrick Melrose can certainly be added to the list, as he plays the titular character, an upper-class Englishman entrenched in a downward spiral whilst battling heroin and other various demons.

“You’re asked to empathize with a man doing some pretty awful things because you want him to do better,” Cumberbatch said. “It’s a very subtle but profound shift, from self-annihilation and narcissism to a world where he is sincere, loving, and open.”

A bit unsurprisingly with the wonderfully gifted Cumberbatch at the forefront (he’s also listed as an executive producer, having worked with producer Michael Jackson for more than four years to create this adaptation), the early reviews are outstanding.

“The miniseries is an achievement on two fronts,” writes The Atlantic’s Sophie Gilbert. “For one thing, it’s the most remarkably faithful adaptation of a series of books in recent memory, capturing the tone and the aesthetic of the Melrose novels without sacrificing cohesion. But Patrick Melrose is also darkly entertaining, veering between young Patrick’s anguish and older Patrick’s episodes of situational comedy without diminishing either.”

This is undoubtedly worth watching simply for Cumberbatch’s performance alone, but he also has a ton of talent around him.

On screen, Cumberbatch is joined by the likes of Jennifer Jason Leigh, Hugo Weaving, Anna Madelely, Allison Williams and Blythe Danner. Each of the five episodes are directed by Edward Berger and written by David Nicholls.