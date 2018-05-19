How to Watch ‘The Royal Wedding Live With Cord & Tish’ Online

Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon have teamed up to bring a little comedy to the Royal Wedding craze. Ferrell and Shannon will pose as characters Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan to give their take on the Royal Wedding in HBO’s The Royal Wedding Live With Cord and Tish! The official synopsis of this special reads, “Pasadena broadcast legends Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan, celebrated around the world for their coverage of the annual Rose Parade, cover Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding procession and festivities with their trademark dignity and grace.”

The special's first airing is from 7:30 – 9:30 a.m. ET and there will be several additional showings throughout the next couple days.

Earlier this year, Tish and Cord engaged in controversial coverage of the Rose Parade for Amazon, so their faces may look familiar. Prior to the Royal Wedding special, Cord told The Hollywood Reporter that, “Tish and I have covered that parade for the last 23 years. In some ways, the wedding won’t be any different. If you think about it, Meghan and Harry are just one big float passing us all by.” And, when it comes to future events, Cord said, “We’ve had a lot of great ideas from our fans on Twitter, everything from the Olympics to the St. Paddy’s Day parade. I personally would love the Westminster Dog Show.” Tish said she dreams of covering the Met Gala and the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.