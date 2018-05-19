WATCH: The Royal Wedding Online Free Live Stream

The Royal Wedding 2018 is here. YouTube will be streaming the nuptials which will reportedly be shown on the Royal Family’s YouTube channel, according to The Standard UK, which you can find here if you cannot view the live stream above, for whatever reason. Above is the streaming video, which is set to begin at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT/11 a.m. GMT. The stream will reportedly remain on YouTube in full for 24 hours, for fans across the nation to enjoy.

People.com, BBC and The New York Times also will be airing the Royal Wedding for free on each of their websites. There are also additional options for streaming the Royal Wedding for free, for those who are unable to view the above video. Coverage of the Royal Wedding will air on the following networks: Fox News, ABC, NBC, CBS, BBC America, Telemundo, HLN, CNN, MSNBC, TLC, E!, and Freeform. Below are all the available possibilities for watching the wedding online for free.

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial. Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Sling TV: CNN and BBC America are included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages, while ABC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch CNN live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

CBS All Access: This service is another option for CBS watchers that lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

FuboTV: CBS, NBC and E! (live in select markets) are included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, while MSNBC is one of 70-plus channels included in FuboTV’s main bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch any of these channels live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

DirecTV Now: E! is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages, as is CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, BBC America and HLN. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial is included no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch the included channels live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

With the above options, just be sure to cancel your subscriptions before the free trial periods are over. Otherwise, you will be charged for your subscriptions.

Coverage of the Royal Wedding will begin airing in the U.S. as early as 1 a.m. PT/4 a.m. ET. In U.S. time, guests will be shown starting to arrive at the event at 1:30 a.m. PT/4:30 a.m. ET, up until family members begin to make their way into the venue at 3:20 a.m. PT/6:20 a.m. ET. Prince William and Prince Harry are set to arrive at 3:40 a.m. PT/6:40 a.m. ET, followed by other family members and then the Queen’s arrival at 3:55 a.m. PT/6:55 a.m. ET. The bride, Meghan Markle is then set to arrive for 3:59 a.m. PT/6:59 a.m. ET, as the official ceremony is slated to begin at 4 a.m. PT/7 a.m. ET.

The reception is set to last approximately one hour and Prince Charles will walk Markle down the aisle, according to an official statement from Kensington Palace. Immediately following the ceremony, the newlyweds will take a carriage ride around Windsor before joining their guests at a lunch reception hosting by the Queen. Later in the night, an evening reception will take place, hosted by Prince Charles. Elton John will reportedly perform at some point during the wedding and the Spice Girls have been rumored to perform as well.