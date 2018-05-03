Watch Seinfeld Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Who knew that a show about nothing would one day be named one of the best sitcoms in television history? While it’s been in syndication for years, being able to stream episodes of Seinfeld has been game-changing, especially to new fans. By watching Seinfeld online, many viewers have recognized it as being a show before its time. Seinfeld, which aired for nine seasons and produced a total of 180 episodes, further proved the comedic talents of Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander and made all of us wish we had a wacky neighbor like Kramer.

While most episodes were bonafide hits, it can be a little overwhelming for new viewers to know which episodes of Seinfeld are required viewing. Here’s how to watch Seinfeld streaming online.

How to Watch Seinfeld Online & Stream the Complete Series

Among the streaming services, Hulu has exclusive rights to all nine seasons of Seinfeld. If you already have Hulu, simply head to their website or app, search for Seinfeld and start watching. If you don’t have Hulu, there are a couple of different options when signing up:

Hulu: If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, which includes every season and episode of Seinfeld, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV: If you want to go from watching Seinfeld episodes to watching MLB games or other live TV without changing the app, you can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels (list of channels included). It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

Once signed up for either of the above options, you can watch every episode of Seinfeld on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

How to Buy & Stream Individual Seinfeld Episodes & Seasons

If you would rather own the episodes but still want to have a digital library so you can watch on different devices, you can purchase either individual episodes or seasons through Amazon via the following links:

Once you’ve bought an episode or season, you can either watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app, which is free to download on Apple TV, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Smart TV’s and more. You can also watch on an Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV stick without having to download the app.

Where to Buy Seinfeld Seasons on DVD

Another option, if you prefer being able to watch episodes without being reliant on an internet connection, is to buy individual seasons or the entire series on DVD, which you can do via the following links:

NOTE: Spoilers to follow

How Many Seinfeld Seasons Are There?

Seinfeld aired for nine seasons before wrapping up in 1998. While every season featured episodes “about nothing,” here’s a bit of information about how each season progressed.

Seinfeld Season 1

5 Episodes | July 1989 – June 1990

It seems a little strange for a season to only have five episodes, but Seinfeld (surprisingly) had a bit of a rocky start. The pilot, written by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, was originally called The Seinfeld Chronicles and focused on experiences Seinfeld actually had. Critics disliked it, but the audience felt like it had potential, so only four more episodes were ordered, all written by David and Seinfeld except for one, “The Robbery,” written by Matt Goldman.

Seinfeld Season 2

12 Episodes | January 1991 – June 1991

The show still wasn’t overly successful in season two. In fact, after an episode called “The Phone Message” aired mid-season, NBC decided to put the show on hiatus, which is often the kiss of death for sitcoms. Luckily, Seinfeld bounced back with “The Apartment,” which focused on Elaine, Jerry’s friendly ex, temporarily living in an apartment in his complex.

Seinfeld Season 3

23 Episodes | September 1991 – May 1992

The show finally got a full season order for its third year, and its audience started to realize how subtly funny and original the premise of the show really was. One of the most talked-about episodes of the season was “The Parking Garage,” which took place entirely in — you guessed it — a parking garage while trying to find their car. This season also included “The Pez Dispenser,”

Seinfeld Season 4

24 Episodes | August 1992 – May 1993

While the show had been gaining steam, season four was when Seinfeld entered the Nielsen ratings Top 30. In this season, George and Jerry decide to pitch a show much like Seinfeld. Called Jerry, a bunch of episodes focused on the fictional “show about nothing,” which also got a mention in the season finale. George ends up dating one of the executives, Susan, who he proceeds to have an on-and-off relationship with.

Seinfeld Season 5

22 Episodes | September 1993 – May 1994

One of the top episodes of Seinfeld, called “The Puffy Shirt,” aired during the show’s fifth season. As the show was set in New York, then-mayor Rudy Giuliani made a cameo during an episode called “The Non-Fat Yogurt,” in a plot that made high cholesterol pretty funny.

Seinfeld Season 6

24 Episodes | September 1994 – May 1995

It took until season six for the cast to figure out Kramer’s first name. And, spoiler alert — it’s Cosmo. This season also explores the temporary separation of George’s parents.

Seinfeld Season 7

24 Episodes | September 1995 – May 1996

Season seven was a big one for George — he got engaged to Susan, whose brief foray into dating women “didn’t take,” and instantly regretted it after making it official. His attachment to Susan makes him miss his big chance to date Marisa Tomei, making him feel even worse about the upcoming nuptials. Unfortunately, Susan passed away after licking low-quality glue on their wedding invitations, which was a shocking (and somewhat dark) twist that viewers didn’t see coming.

Seinfeld Season 8

22 Episodes | September 1996 – May 1997

Season eight continued to have incredible writing, introducing the plot of Elaine’s terrible dancing skills and introducing “Yada Yada Yada” to the lexicon. In the finale, Kramer unexpectedly wins a Tony during his job as official seat-filler.

Seinfeld Season 9

24 Episodes | September 1997 – May 1998

During the final season of Seinfeld, Kramer converts his apartment into the set of The Merv Griffin Show (but in a believable way — seriously) George fakes a disability (because he’s George) and Kramer becomes a blood-donor to Jerry, which he’s not very happy about. The show even took a risk by airing an episode that was backward. It was interesting in concept, but not a fan favorite.

What Are the Best Seinfeld Episodes?

It’s hard to list just a few episodes of Seinfeld, as there are a lot of strong ones throughout the run of the show. As the four lead characters found their footing, they were able to navigate through a lot of painfully relatable situations. You can thank creator Larry David for that, as many episodes were based on actual experiences. Here’s a list of the best Seinfeld episodes that can be watched over and over and always get a laugh:

Season 4, Episode 11: “The Contest”

One of the great things about Seinfeld is that it talked about topics that no other sitcom touched, like masturbation. After being caught by his parents in the act, George inspires a contest amongst his friends to see who could go the longest without, well — you know. Fun fact: The word masturbation wasn’t even used in the episode, as it was controversial. And it was so hyped that it earned Larry David a well-deserved Emmy.

Season 5, Episode 2: “The Puffy Shirt”

Let’s get one thing straight. Jerry doesn’t want to be a pirate. But he has to after unknowingly agreeing to wear an unflattering shirt on live television after Kramer’s low-talking girlfriend asks. While on air, Bryant Gumbel makes sure to point out how ridiculous he looks. George has a great storyline this episode as well, with his entry into the world of hand modeling.

Season 6, Episode 21: “The Fusilli Jerry”

Fusilli Jerry is exactly what it sounds like — a statue of Jerry made out of pasta by Kramer. But that’s not the only adventure Kramer gets into in this memorable episode. After accidentally receiving a license plate that reads “ASSMAN,” he reaps the benefits, from parking in doctors-only parking spaces to dating women with larger than average bottoms.

Season 7, Episode 6: “The Soup Nazi”

This episode not only made everyone hungry for soup, but it made “No Soup For You” a slogan you’d see on t-shirts. The premise? Jerry and the gang become obsessed with a soup stand where the owner is known for being strict and having little patience with his customers. This episode also brought a new product to grocery stores, as it sparked a soup company called Original Soupman to release boxed soups many years after the episode aired. Comedian and actress Alexandra Wentworth appeared as one of Jerry’s girlfriends.

Season 8, Episode 8: “The Chicken Roaster”

This season eight episode is pretty bizarre, which adds to the humor. A chicken-based restaurant called Kenny Rogers Roasters opens right by Jerry and Kramer’s apartment building, and the neon lights of their sign leak right into Kramer’s apartment. Causing him to go mad, he tries to swap apartments with Jerry to get some sleep. In the meantime, Kramer realizes that the chicken is actually pretty good.

Who Are the Actors in the Seinfeld cast?

It’s safe to say that Seinfeld didn’t have to research his role all that much. Seinfeld played the straight man in the ensemble of Larry David’s life. Always with a new girlfriend, Seinfeld was (and technically is) a stand-up comedian. These days, he’s working on Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee, which started up in 2012.

When thinking about crazy neighbors, Kramer always comes to mind. This role was the biggest for the actor, who failed to find another hit show after Seinfeld came to a close (and got in a little bit of trouble after a stand-up routine included some racist comments.)

Larry David saw himself as the George of the group. While balding and a bit stocky, George always knew his place and wasn’t afraid to take cringe-worthy risks. (One plot that comes to mind is when he faked being disabled for the bathroom privileges.)

Elaine was an important part of the group, as well as a constant and strong example of how funny women are. For years, it was the role that Louis-Dreyfus was tied to, until a second hit show called Veep came around, cementing her place as a true comedic actress.

While not in the core four, the character of Newman often got mixed up in the gang’s adventures. An adversary for Jerry, he was closest to Kramer. TV Guide went so far as to name him one of the “Nastiest Villains” on television back in 2013. While Knight has had steady work since the end of the show, this role is his best known — and even helped spawn a death hoax back in 2014. (At the time of publication, he’s still very much alive.)

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Seinfeld?

Seinfeld happened to be where many young actresses got their start. Since Jerry filtered through girlfriends so often, it’s not unusual to watch reruns and see a familiar face — but typically, just for one episode.

Here’s a list of the most important Seinfeld guest stars:

Bryan Cranston as Tim Whatley

Before he was fictionally creating and selling meth, Bryan Cranston was Jerry’s dentist on Seinfeld for five episodes, first appearing in the episode titled “The Mom and Pop Store” and ending his brief run on the show during the episode titled “The Strike.”

Lauren Graham as Valerie

Best known as Lorelai Gilmore, Lauren Graham played Valerie, one of Jerry Seinfeld’s girlfriends, on an eighth season episode. You might know her best as the speed dial girl (a reference that kids today might not understand, really.)

Sarah Silverman as Emily

Unlike Graham, funny lady Sarah Silverman was actually one of Kramer’s girlfriends. She appeared in an episode called “The Money,” where her character ends up crashing at the Costanzas’ house.

Debra Messing as Beth Lukner

Debra Messing had the honor of appearing as Jerry’s girlfriend for two episodes — well, kind of. While she makes her debut appearance in “The Wait Out,” they only start dating in “The Yada Yada.” Spoiler alert — it doesn’t end well.

Janeane Garofalo as Jeannie Steinman

Janeane Garofalo’s memorable character, Jeannie, almost made things official with Jerry until death do us part. After Jeannie saves Jerry’s life in “The Invitations,” they realize they have a lot in common. Unfortunately, it’s too much, and Jerry feels a little strange essentially dating himself.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Seinfeld?

Larry David created Seinfeld along with Jerry Seinfeld himself. And even though David was prepared to quit if executives were too nervous to air “The Contest,” he stuck with the show until the end, serving as the head writer and executive producer. Aside from David and Seinfeld’s work on the show, here are some of the other writers.

Peter Mehlman: Seinfeld Writer and Producer

Peter Mehlman was credited with writing episodes such as “The Yada Yada,” “The Betrayal,” and “The Money.” In total, he’s written 18 episodes of the show and has also worked on stories for three others.

Carol Leifer: Seinfeld Writer and Executive Story Editor

Carol Leifer is credited as writing four episodes of the hit sitcom, and also edited stories on many others. One of her most popular episodes was “The Rye,” which — as you may have guessed — was all about a loaf of bread.

Andy Ackerman: Seinfeld Director

Andy Ackerman directed 87 episodes of Seinfeld, making him one of the most popular. Prior to, he worked on Cheers. He also worked on set with Julia Louis-Dreyfus after Seinfeld ended, through the show The New Adventures of Old Christine.

Where Seinfeld Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Seinfeld was so popular that, according to The Guardian, NBC was ready to pay Jerry Seinfeld five million dollars per episode to continue. In May of 1998, a reported 76 million viewers tuned in to watch the two-part finale, at the time marking it as the sixth most popular televised event of all time. The show resonated with a large crowd, and — aside from the dated fashion and lack of cell phones — still holds up today. It was important to have a show like Seinfeld on air since the characters were all a little selfish, but still incredibly likable — and many think that without Seinfeld around, shows like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia might not have been created. Can you even imagine?