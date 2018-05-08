Watch South Park Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

When South Park debuted in 1997, it’s doubtful that creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone would know that they’d be creating episodes for over twenty years. Focused around four friends (for the most part) in central Colorado, the show started by being a little zany and very crude (both in humor and design — the show was originally created using construction paper and stop-motion animation) and ended up serving as an important commentary on the world today.

One of the best parts about South Park is that it’s a show that’s managed to figure out how to stay fresh. If you want to watch South Park online or start streaming South Park for the first time, it might seem a bit daunting. The show’s been on for 21 seasons (with at least two more to go) and 287 episodes — so you might not know where to start.

Here’s how to watch South Park streaming online, so you can finally get those “they killed Kenny” references you’ve been hearing about for two decades.

How to Watch South Park Online & Stream the Complete Series

Among the streaming services, Hulu has exclusive rights to all 21 seasons of South Park. If you already have Hulu, simply head to their website or app, search for South Park and start watching any episode you want. If you don’t have Hulu, there are a couple of different options when signing up:

Hulu: If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, which includes every season and episode of South Park, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV: If you want to go from watching South Park episodes to watching sports or other live TV without changing the app, you can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels. It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

Once signed up for either of the above options, you can watch every episode of South Park on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

How to Buy & Stream Individual South Park Episodes & Seasons

If you would rather own the episodes but still want to have a digital library so you can watch on different devices, you can purchase any individual episode or season digitally through Amazon. Episodes, which are all in HD, cost $2.99 apiece, while seasons cost either $24.99, $29.99 or $34.99, depending on the length.

If you want to watch the 1999 movie, you can rent ($3.99) or buy ($12.99) South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut through Amazon.

Once you’ve bought an episode or season, you can watch them on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app, which is free to download on Apple TV, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Smart TV’s and more. You can also watch on an Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV stick without having to download the app.

Where to Buy South Park Seasons on DVD

Another option, if you prefer being able to watch episodes without being reliant on an internet connection, is to buy individual seasons on DVD, which you can also do via Amazon.

NOTE: Spoilers to follow

How Many South Park Seasons Are There?

There have been 21 seasons of South Park that have aired on Comedy Central. Back in 2015, the show was granted two more seasons, meaning you’ll probably see it on air until (at least) 2019. There’s also a movie, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, that was released in 1999. And you might not believe it, but it was nominated for an Oscar for Best Music, Original Song. Here’s what you need to know about each season.

South Park Season 1

13 Episodes | August 1997 – February 1998

The first season of the show started with the episode “Cartman Gets an Anal Probe,” proving that Parker and Stone weren’t afraid to dive into topics that weren’t really featured on television. This season introduces us to elementary school pals Eric Cartman, Kyle Broflovski, Stan Marsh, and Kenny McCormick, the latter who’s voice is simply muffled throughout the show based on a heavy overcoat. This does take place in Colorado, which explains the constant coats and winter hats. Season one is where we meet Mr. Hankey the Christmas Poo, who was one of the strangest (yet funniest) Christmas characters that ever appeared on screen.

South Park Season 2

18 Episodes | April 1998 – January 1999

After ending their first season with a finale that captured well over six million viewers, the show’s second season was even more confident. In this season, the Sundance Film Festival relocates to South Park, Chef — who works in the cafeteria of South Park Elementary — runs a “Chef Aid” concert to raise money, and is helped out by musical talents such as Rancid, Meat Loaf, Ozzy Osbourne, Primus, Ween, and Elton John, all who are credited as themselves on the episode.

South Park Season 3

17 Episodes | April 1999 – January 2000

The third season of the show adventured in a three-episode story arc that’s commonly known as “The Meteor Shower Trilogy.” Jennifer Aniston lent her voice in the first episode of the season, “Rainforest Shmainforest,” playing a character called Miss Stevens.

South Park Season 4

17 Episodes | April 2000 – December 2000

Season four introduced us to a new character — Timmy, who’s handicapped and isn’t very verbal. Still, he doesn’t let that prevent him from being a lead vocalist. This season also did an episode that riffed off of the book Great Expectations, called “Pip.”

South Park Season 5

14 Episodes | June 2001 – December 2001

Another new character was introduced this season — Towelie, a towel that’s often high. This season tried to legitimately kill Kenny and ended the famous gag that he died in almost every episode. Butters, a background character that started becoming more prominent in the third season, also got his very first episode centering around his parents’ anniversary dinner at Bennigan’s, a chain restaurant that closed many of its locations years after the episode aired.

South Park Season 6

17 Episodes | March 2002 – December 2002

Season six of South Park started with an episode making fun of ex-Subway spokesperson Jared Fogle, who did not voice his own character. Another episode brings up The Simpsons, poking fun at the fact that the long-running show already covered a lot of possible plot points.

South Park Season 7

15 Episodes | March 2003 – December 2003

Metrosexuality, Mormonism, and smoking are just a few of the topics discussed in season seven. Stan and his longtime girlfriend Wendy also break up in an episode called “Raisins.”

South Park Season 8

14 Episodes | March 2004 – December 2004

The first episode of season eight, titled “Good Times with Weapons,” shows the boys as stylized anime characters, thus making the animation a bit more fun. The season also introduces Trent Boyett, who was originally kicked out of school after taking the blame over a fire that severely injured one of South Park Elementary’s teachers.

South Park Season 9

14 Episodes | March 2005 – December 2005

In season nine, Mr. Garrison goes through a sex change operation after realizing he feels more like a woman and is recognized as a woman named Janet until season 12. This season also features Cartman sticking up for all of the “ginger kids,” which turned out to be a controversial episode after it reportedly caused school bullying.

South Park Season 10

14 Episodes | March 2006 – November 2006

Stone and Parker weren’t afraid to cover Scientology in the premiere of this season, especially after Isaac Hayes — who voiced Chef — got into an argument with them over the way the topic was handled in a previous episode. To say goodbye to the character, the creative team created the plot that Chef was brainwashed. In “Cartoon Wars Part I” and “Cartoon Wars Part II,” Family Guy is roped into the mix after citizens of South Park are terrified after they threatened to show an image of Muhammad, an act which has been known to cause violence.

South Park Season 11

14 Episodes | March 2007 – November 2007

Season eleven featured a three-part episode called “Imaginationland,” which was originally intended to be a movie. Released as episodes instead, the story earned the show an Emmy in 2008. Guitar Hero is also mentioned this season, as it temporarily causes a rift between Kyle and Stan.

South Park Season 12

14 Episodes | March 2008 – November 2008

Britney Spears’ public meltdown was the focus of one season 12 episode, with Kyle and Stan accidentally watching the pop singer try (and fail) to commit suicide. While the topic seems grim, the main focus was on how abusive the paparazzi can be. In the episode “Elementary School Musical,” the boys parody the success of the High School Musical franchise.

South Park Season 13

14 Episodes | March 2009 – November 2009

The global recession was addressed in the third episode of Season 13, called “Margaritaville.” While much less serious, the season also tackled the important topic of peeing in the pool in an episode called “Pee” which served as its season finale. But the most talked-about episode of South Park‘s 13th season was “Fishsticks,” which features Kanye West unable to comprehend a simple joke.

South Park Season 14

14 Episodes | March 2010 – November 2010

In the 200th episode, Cartman is still trying to learn the identity of his father. While it was originally thought that his mother was his father, this is proven to be untrue. Episode 201 proves that his father was Jack Tenorman, a character who died (more or less thanks to Cartman) in season five. Another episode of the season focuses around both the stereotypes and general popularity of New Jersey.

South Park Season 15

14 Episodes | April 2011 – November 2011

With a nod to the much-discussed film Human Centipede, South Park‘s 15th season started with a reminder that you should always read the iTunes user agreement before hitting accept. Kenny and his siblings are also sent to foster care after it’s revealed that his parents have been operating a meth lab out of their home. It also tackled the feeling of aging — in “You’re Getting Old,” Stan has a crisis when he starts realizing that everything is “crap.” The episode has an abrupt and unforgettable ending, after his parents announce they’re separating.

South Park Season 16

14 Episodes | March 2012 – November 2012

Butters has his coming-of-age ceremony and Barack Obama’s second win are celebrated in this season of South Park. Randy Marsh also buys a Blockbuster Video store, thinking that the business venture is a smart move (despite being in an age where nothing can beat streaming video.)

South Park Season 17

10 Episodes | September 2013 – December 2013

South Park spent three episodes on a Game of Thrones parody, tying it into the traditions of Black Friday. This season was the first for the show to stick to 10 episodes within a three month period, which is the format they’re still working with today.

South Park Season 18

10 Episodes | September 2014 – December 2014

In the premiere episode “Go Fund Yourself,” the show makes a commentary on how crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter might make some lucky individuals never have to work again. The show also tackled Freemium games, taking aim at both The Simpsons and Family Guy for having two popular gaming titles.

South Park Season 19

10 Episodes | September 2015 – December 2015

The entire town of South Park fancies themselves critics due to Yelp in one memorable episode this season. Political correctness was also touched on in the episode “Safe Space.”

South Park Season 20

10 Episodes | September 2016 – December 2016

The episode “Member Berries” touched on the impact nostalgia has, joking about the many reboots from the ’90s that have made a comeback. In this episode, sports protests are mentioned along with Congress calling for a “reboot” of the “The Star-Spangled Banner.” A big topic covered in the season all together is online trolling.

South Park Season 21

10 Episodes | September 2017 – December 2017

As you could guess, most of Season 21 was somehow tied to Donald Trump and politics, including Trump’s declining popularity and use of social media. Opioid abuse and the NFL were also targeted in episodes.

What Are the Best South Park Episodes?

You can imagine that with 21 seasons, there are a lot of strong episodes. Some of the show’s best focus around pop culture and technology, as Parker and Stone constantly manage to view these trends in a hilariously truthful way.

Here are the episodes of South Park you don’t want to miss:

Season 5, Episode 4: “Scott Tenorman Must Die”

Written by Parker, “Scott Tenorman Must Die” was a classic as it took the concept of childhood revenge, and brought it to an extremely dark place. After Cartman buys pubes from Scott Tenorman, in hopes that they’d help him reach puberty, Cartman angrily arranges for Scott’s parents to be murdered, and then grinds them up into a chili that he makes Scott eat. To add even more insult to injury, Radiohead appears and makes fun of Scott for crying about it. Ouch.

Season 7, Episode 9: “Christian Rock Hard”

Regardless of how you view Christian Rock, it’s easy to admit that there’s a “formula” behind it. A formula that works like a charm. After his band with Kyle, Stan, and Kenny breaks up, Cartman joins a Christian rock band called Faith +1 with Butters and Token, and it’s an instant success, mostly because they’ve taken lyrics and have replaced “baby” with “Jesus.”

Season 9, Episode 9: “Marjorine”

As Butters is one of the best characters on the show, his attempts to sneak into an all-girls slumber party to get information about the mysterious paper fortune teller is simply sweet — especially since a lot of South Park episodes are heavy. (For example, just reread the description of “Scott Tenorman Must Die.”)

Season 10, Episode 8: “Make Love, Not Warcraft”

Even those who are unfamiliar with World of Warcraft will get a kick out of this episode, which touches on video game addiction. This one, which won an Emmy, also made Stone and Parker’s list of favorite episodes.

Season 14, Episode 4: “You Have 0 Friends”

In Season 14, an episode about Facebook was created that really made you think about virtual friendship. Kyle sees that he’s losing friends after connecting online with a kid named Kip Drordy, who is a bit intense with the new friendship.

Who Are the Voice Actors in the South Park Cast?

As is the case with many animated series (looking at you, Simpson family) a lot of character voices are done by one person. In this case, a bunch of the vocals come from Stone and Parker, both who wear many hats when it comes to working on South Park.

Stone takes on the role of two of the major four characters, as well as Butters, who rose to prominence after a few seasons. He’s also credited with minor characters such as Terrance, Pip, Jimbo, and Gerald Broflovski.

The other key characters are voiced by Parker. He also voiced Officer Barbrady in the pilot, and Mr. Garrison.

Mona Marshall as Linda Stotch, Sheila Broflovski, and various others

Marshall takes on the role of a few female voices on the show and has lent her voice to 194 episodes

April Stewart as Sharon Marsh, Shelly Marsh, Wendy Testaburger, and various others

Stewart voices a lot of important ladies in Stan’s life. So far, she’s been in 169 episodes.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on South Park?

One of the best things about South Park is that it utilizes its celebrity guests in very strange ways. It’s rare for an actor to appear on the show as themselves. Here’s a list of the most important South Park guest stars who have lent a voice to the series.

George Clooney as Sparky the Dog

Clooney, one of the biggest names in Hollywood, didn’t even have to say any lines for this role. He voiced the pup in the first season episode “Big Gay Al’s Big Gay Boat Ride.”

Radiohead as themselves

The cast of Radiohead really did laugh at poor Scott Tenorman in season five, making the episode even more special.

Bill Hader in various roles

Saturday Night Live alum Hader helped the crew in a bunch of episodes, playing parts like Alec Baldwin in the Season 17 episode “Let Go, Let Gov” and Tom in three episodes from Season 19.

Elon Musk as himself

SpaceX founder and CEO Musk appeared on three episodes in season 20, playing himself.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind South Park?

As you likely guessed, the show is Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s baby. Not only did they create the show, but they voice it, write it, direct it, and produce it.

Trey Parker: Creator, Writer, Director, Producer, and Composer for South Park

Parker met Stone at the University of Colorado in Boulder, and the two went on to take creative control over one of Comedy Central’s biggest hits.

Matt Stone: Creator, Writer, Director, Composer, Executive Producer

Stone has many of the same roles as Parker. They truly built the show from the ground up and have a say in pretty much every aspect.

Brian Graden: Co-Creator and Producer

If it’s not for Graden, the show may not be where it is today. He worked with Parker and Stone on the first South Park animated short and liked it so much that he helped the duo develop the television series. He’s credited as an executive producer to a few of the 1997 episodes.

Where South Park Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Sure, The Simpsons is known for being the longest-running animated series in history, but South Park has kept its longevity for being a smart show that’s on the ball with current events. If something big happens in the world, you can bet that South Park will have an episode about it in a week. The turn-around time is simply impressive, and it’s become a light way to handle heavier topics. Even after it stops airing (if that day will ever come) South Park will not be forgotten.