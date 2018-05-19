How to Watch the Royal Wedding 2018 on CBS Online

Live coverage of the 2018 Royal Wedding is airing across dozens of networks. CBS News Presents: The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle covers Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s nuptials from 4 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET/1 a.m. – 7 a.m. PT. Later in the evening, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT, a special titled Royal Romance: The Marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will air. The official CBS description of the special reads, “The American actress and advocate marries into Britain’s royal family before a global audience; the impact of the modern marriage on the British monarchy.” For those who want to watch the CBS live coverage of the Royal Wedding, but you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including CBS (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of your local CBS network via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial. Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch CBS live via your computer on the Amazon website, or via your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All-Access: The CBS All-Access service allows you to watch a live stream of your local CBS network (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library, which includes many other shows as well. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, except that you’re watching the show through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch the show on your computer via the CBS website, or via your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

FuboTV: The CBS network (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch episodes of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or via your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

According to E! News, some of Markle’s friends threw her a private bridal shower at the Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire, England a couple months ago, in early March 2018. Attendees included Lindsay Jill Roth, Heather Dorak and Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland.

After the wedding day, Markle and Prince Harry will spend their first night as a married couple in Windsor Castle, according to Fox News. On the grounds of Windsor Castle is where the ceremony takes place as well, at St. George Chapel.