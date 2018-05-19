How to Watch ‘TLC’s Royal Wedding LIVE’ Online

Dozens of networks are airing live coverage and specials for the 2018 Royal Wedding. The TLC network has special programming dedicated to the Royal couple leading up to the big event and after the event as well. TLC’s Royal Wedding LIVE will begin airing at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT and will run until 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT. The official description of the special reads, “TLC presents a special live broadcast celebrating the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle; hosts Jill Martin and Richard Kay will guide viewers through the day, from guest arrivals to the newlywed’s carriage ride around the town of Windsor.”

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, but you want to watch the Royal Wedding coverage, you can watch TLC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for DirecTV Now, which is a cable-free, live-TV streaming service that includes TLC in all four of its channel bundles. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch TLC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

The night before the wedding, Prince Harry and Prince William took it upon themselves to walk around Windsor Castle, where the ceremony is taking place, to greet well-wishers who are on site. Thousands will gather to celebrate the occasion and many have already set up camp to witness the arrivals. People has reported that Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, have checked into the Cliveden House Hotel, where they will spend Markle’s last night as a single woman and a commoner, before the big day.

After a photo scandal and health issues, Meghan Markle confirmed that her father, Thomas Markle, would not be walking her down the aisle or even attending the nuptials. Markle will make half of her “long walk” alone, but in the company of her bridal party. Prince Charles will meet her about halfway down the aisle and walk her the rest of the way. Markle will not be “given away”.

There will be two receptions for the happy couple. The Queen is hosting a reception following the ceremony, with the 600 guests invited in attendance. According to Fox News, the wedding cake is a lemon elderflower cake with buttercream and fresh flowers. A second wedding reception will be held at night, hosted by Prince Charles, and it will be more intimate, with approximately 200 guests. The same kind of schedule for the day, along with the two receptions, was how Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated their big day.

Prior to the Royal Wedding, the Queen gave her required consent, which stated, “I declare My Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which Consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the Books of the Privy Council.” The royal ceremony is set to start at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT/12 p.m. GMT.