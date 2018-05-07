‘Westworld’ Season 2 Episode 3: Katja Herbers as Grace

On Season 2 Episode 3 of Westworld, we are introduced to a new character named Grace (while we are simultaneously introduced to a new park.) Grace is played by Katja Herbers. Read on to learn more about the character and the actress.

So far, we don’t know too much about Grace. According to IMDB, Herbers is scheduled to appear on multiple episodes of Westworld. We know from the introduction scene in Virtu e Fortuna that Grace is a guest at a new park that is set in India (likely called Raj World.) She has some pretty strong opinions about the park (such as not wanting to sleep with hosts) and she seems to be a regular visitor. The character’s description reads: “Grace … is a seasoned guest whose latest visit comes at the park’s darkest hour.”

She also appears to have a mission that goes beyond just being a guest. When she got off the elephant, she quickly looked at a journal she was carrying, which appeared to have a map of Raj World. She seems to be looking for something specific on this map, which is marked by a strange symbol. But we don’t know what she’s looking for, and the hosts’ rebellion has sidetracked her mission. (It also appears that the tigers are now free to hurt humans too, which is an interesting twist. )

We’ve seen something that looks like this symbol before, in the Season 2 premiere when Charlotte logged into a Delos System in a secret, underground lab. While she was with Bernard, she tried to get Delos to extract her, but they wouldn’t because Peter Abernathy was not delivered to them yet. Is Grace looking for this or a similar lab? Do you think the symbols are the same?

Herbers is an accomplished actress with a long set of credits to her name. She’s appeared on Manhunt: Unabomber (Linda Patrik), The Leftovers (Dr. Eden), Divorce (Joyce), Manhattan (Helen), The Americans (Evi), Beatrix Oranje onder Vuur, Lieve Lust, and many other shows and movies. She was born in 1980 in the Netherlands, where she has played many major roles both on screen and in the theater. She comes from a family of musicians. Her mother is a famous violinist and her father was a solohoboist for 40 years with the Koninklijk Concertgebouw Orchestra. She divides her time between New York, Amsterdam, and Munich, according to her IMDB bio.

Here are some more photos of Herbers at the Westworld premiere:

Katja Herbers in Giamba @ HBO's 'Westworld' Season 2 Premiere #Westworld pic.twitter.com/5t58Ld13pi — Yana (@yanalukina) April 19, 2018

Katja Herbers Stills at Westworld Season 2 Premiere in Los Angeles 2018/04/16 https://t.co/9at9wWyHrk pic.twitter.com/r9gSxR2Zu4 — Celebskart (@celebskart) April 21, 2018

